The end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars showed that almost everyone lost [Jabba the Pod Video 2.19]

With the images of a hooded Ahsoka Tano standing in front of a clone graveyard, Star Wars: The Clone Wars came to a close. That image is now permanently burned into our brains, as is the final epilogue which sees her former master finding that graveyard at some point in the future.

The war proved to be pointless, and though we already knew this, the final arc of this series jammed the point home even further. Everyone lost — the Jedi lost, the clones lost, the battle droids lost, and the Separatists lost. The Republic thinks that it won, but it's now the Empire, so it lost too. The galaxy is one giant graveyard and no one is invited to the funeral.

Only one person won when it comes to this conflict — Sheev Palpatine, now the Emperor. The entire war was manipulated for this end, and everyone fighting it, no matter what they thought they were fighting for, were fighting for the greed of this one person.

Our heroes on Jabba the Pod (Brian, Caitlin, and Matt) break down the events of the final episode in the latest episode of their video series. As we've said, the tragedy of this war was never in question — it just hurts a whole lot more now.

War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing. Watch below (or above).