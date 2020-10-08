The Expanse debuts Season 5 trailer at NYCC: 'It's time to take the Roci out for a hunt'

The Expanse dropped the official Season 5 trailer during its New York Comic Con panel today, and announced that the season premiere for the show will be Dec. 16.

According to the trailer (which you can see in all its glory below), it appears that the growing conflict between the Belters, Earth, and Mars will come to a head. The beginning of the clip focuses on Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander), the Belter who is now the Commander of the Belter-run free navy, and who is also the former lover of Rocinate crew member Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper).

Marco talks about how the Belters will no longer bend to the inner planets, and there’s a quick shot of an asteroid heading straight towards Earth. With disaster seeming imminent, that begs the question — what’s James Holden (Steven Strait) going to do about it? The trailer soon provides an answer...

Video of The Expanse – Season 5 Official Trailer

In the trailer, we see Holden on Tycho Station with Fred Johnson (Chad L. Coleman), who suggests that he doesn’t always have to save the solar system (fans of the show, however, know better — Holden will likely not be able to stay uninvolved.

We then cut to Amos (Wes Chatham), who is heading back to Earth for some “personal business.” What he does there remains to be seen, though based on the scene of him talking with people in his old Baltimore neighborhood, it looks like the storyline from the James S.A. Corey novella The Churn may be incorporated into this season, along with the fifth book from The Expanse series, Nemesis Games.

The trailer also reveals that we’ll meet at least one new character in Season 5: Filip, Naomi and Marco’s son. Filip, along with millions of Belters, Earthers, and Martians, will find himself in the middle of a battle between Marco and the inner planets, a battle that even Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) admits Earth could lose.

The end of the trailer reveals that Holden predictably ignored Fred Johnson’s advice. "It's time to take the Roci out for a hunt," he says. And it appears that he won't be the only one to join the fight, but a whole lot of other folks will become involved actually, with everyone from Amos, to Naomi, to Drummer facing some bloody happenings. We’ll have to wait until December, however, to see how it all plays out.

Season 5 of The Expanse will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, with three episodes dropping right away, and single episodes dropping weekly after that.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of New York Comic Con Metaverse 2020.