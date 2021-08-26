The King's Man: Violent, swear-happy red band trailer is equal parts class and crass for period-set prequel

Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman films have never been known for their subtly and the new, red band trailer for The King's Man is no exception. Heads roll and curses fly freely in the latest round of footage for the WWI-set prequel about the birth of the world's first independent intelligence agency.

When Archduke Franz Ferdinand is assassinated, the globe is plunged into all-out chaos, paving the way for the world's greatest masterminds (like Rhys Ifans' Rasputin) to hatch a plan that will lead to the death of millions. They won't get very far, though — not if the very first Kingsman leader, the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), has anything to say about it. Of course, he won't be alone.

He's got his son, Conrad (Harris Dickinson) and fellow agents, Shola (A Quiet Place Part II's Djimon Hounsou) and Polly (Quantum of Solace's Gemma Arterton), along for the globe-trotting adventure.

You can watch the red band trailer below, but please be warned that it contains imagery and language that may not be suitable for younger viewers...

Video of The King&#039;s Man | Official Red Band Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Vaughn produces alongside David Reid and Adam Bohling. Writer Mark Millar and illustrator Dave Gibbons — the creative duo who created the comics upon which the whole franchise is based — serve as executive producers with Fiennes, Stephen Marks, and Claudia Vaughn.

"I want Kingsman to be around for a long time," Matthew Vaughn, who co-wrote the prequel's screenplay with Karl Gajdusek, said last summer. "What I want it to be is, whatever angle we take, you may hate it, you may love it, but you won't be bored."

Matthew Goode (Watchmen), Tom Hollander (Pirates of the Caribbean), Daniel Brühl (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) co-star.

The King's Man lands in theaters everywhere Wednesday, Dec. 22.