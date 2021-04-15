The Last of Us: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Gabriel Luna joins Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey in the post-apocalypse

HBO’s The Last of Us might have found the last of its lead cast. Deadline is reporting that Gabriel Luna will be joining fellow leads Pedro Pascal (“Joel”) and Game of Thrones’ Lady Mormont, Bella Ramsey (“Ellie”) on the production.

The show, like the Naughty Dog-created and PlayStation-exclusive video game, takes place 20 years in the future after the world as we know it has been decimated by a killer fungus that turns humans into monsters called the Infected. Those who still survive are often stuck in militarized areas called Quarantine Zones, and Joel (Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Ramsey) out of one. Things go wrong, as things often do in a post-apocalyptic world, and the two must travel across the United States as they struggle to survive.

Luna is taking on the role of Joel’s younger brother, Tommy. In the video game, he is a former soldier and a member of the Fireflies, a rebel militia group who fights against the soldiers who run the Quarantine Zones.

In addition to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where Luna played Robbie Reyes (aka Ghost Rider), the actor has been in HBO’s True Detective, and also played the latest, greatest Terminator model in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate.

Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and game creator Neil Druckmann are writing and executive producing the HBO series, and Kantemir Balagov is on board to direct the pilot.

No news yet on when the show will go into production or make it onto HBO.