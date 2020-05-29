The love story of Werner Herzog and the Yoda Baby [Jabba the Pod 2.23]

It's almost impossible for Star Wars fans to agree on anything, but the safest bet around is that pretty much everyone loves The Child, aka Baby Yoda, aka Yoda Baby. In the latest episode of The Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, we saw that the cast and crew of The Mandalorian also have a deep love for this puppet creation, simply called "Baby" by most of them.

The biggest delight of this new installment of the behind-the-scenes show was seeing the delight, love, and wonder in the eyes of Werner Herzog as he discussed working with it. Deborah Chow recounts how Herzog forgot that it was puppet at all, and began directing it. She was then directing Werner Herzog who was himself directing a puppet, and that's either the way the world ends or begins, there's no middle ground.

Our heroes on Jabba the Pod (Brian, Caitlin, and Matt) are back to discuss the latest episode, as well as everything that has gone down this week in the Star Wars world. Take a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts. Jump on Werner's magical train and build the baby.

