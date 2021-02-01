The Mandalorian: Watch Rosario Dawson transform into Ahsoka Tano in behind the scenes clip

It will be many a moon (of Endor) until The Mandalorian returns to Disney+, but Rosario Dawson is here to quench our desperate Star Wars thirst. Posting on Twitter at the end of January, the actress shared an awesome, behind-the-scenes video that details the makeup process for her live-action turn as ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano in Season 2.

"Happy #AhsokaTanoDay!" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you, Ashley Eckstein for bringing Ashoka to life for us all. It’s one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life to share this remarkable character with the world alongside you. #DreamTeam."

Dawson didn't specify how much time she spent in the chair, but given the time-lapse nature of her video, it seems like it took a couple of hours at least. Also, it's unclear if she wore a bald cap or had to shave her head for the role. If it was the former, then we really hope she was properly compensated for it. At the same time, though, getting rid of your hair for a temporary amount of time is a small price to pay in order to appear as a main character in the galaxy far, far away.

Take a look below:

"They definitely wanted [the makeup] to be very warm and natural," Dawson told Vanity Fair last year. "In the animation, it’s very different and bold, and the lighting is so different. But in the real world they wanted it to have a different kind of energy. It was fun to be able to see how that shifted when she had the lightsabers closer to her face, how you see it and feel it differently in the different lighting and the smoke."

"Performance-wise I don’t want her to be lost in all of this headgear and makeup, but she definitely is not," added director/writer/executive producer Dave Filoni. "I kept things subtle in some ways with the markings. I mean, the funny thing is that the white markings over the brow are always done in animation to give an eyebrow performance. I didn’t want a brightly saturated character. Again, in animation it works, but in live-action I think it works another way, and so you just have to play with the values and see."

The live-action version of Ahsoka will be getting her own Disney+ series that will run parallel to the events of The Mandalorian, Rangers of the New Republic, and, most likely, The Book of Boba Fett. Taking a page out of the MCU playbook, all of these Star Wars properties are set to converge in one giant, Infinity War/Endgame-esque television event.

Based on Ahsoka's brief appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, we know that she is looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn.