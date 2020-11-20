The Mandalorian gets its own Game of Thrones coffee cup-style gaffe in latest episode

Not even the Star Wars universe is immune to production gaffes. While watching this week's episode of The Mandalorian ("Chapter 12: The Siege"), eagle-eyed fans spotted a visual mistake that gives Game of Thrones' infamous coffee cup a run for its money.

The mistake? A plainclothes crew member just chilling in the background of the scene where Mando (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and Greef Karga (played by Carl Weathers, who directed the episode) get into a shootout with a pair of officers frantically trying to delete some incriminating data from the mainframe of an Imperial outpost on Nevarro. Pause the stream at 18:54, and you'll see the torso of someone wearing jeans, a T-shirt, and a watch. The gaffe can even be seen in one of the production stills available on Disney's official press portal for the series.

Oversights like this are nothing new to the Star Wars franchise. In fact, the most iconic blooper dates back to the very first movie in 1977, when one of the Stormtroopers bumped their head on a door. The Mandalorian's goof-up isn't as obvious, but it'll probably become just as notorious.

Recently speaking with The Undefeated, Weathers discussed his directorial approach to Chapter 12 and how he wanted to "stay within the confines of what we know of the Star Wars universe and at the same time, bring some Carl Weathers swag to it."

"My approach to it was very much like any other show I would direct and that is trying to know the script really, really well before I started," he said. "There were multiple readings of the script and, of course, working with [series creator Jon Favreau] on certain things I didn't understand or didn't feel were really clear or whatever. And then working with the actors and getting as much from them and with them as possible while I was still in front of the screen as well ... Giancarlo as Moff Gideon is such a wonderful actor and personality, that you don't really have to give this guy a lot. And the baby! Come on, I get to work with the baby; I wanted more of The Child because people love [him]."

The four first episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 are now available to stream on Disney+.