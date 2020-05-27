Latest Stories

Sarah Paulson Ryan Murphy
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: American Horror Story goes to the beach; Lord of the Rings cast reuniting; more
Motherland
Tag: Fangrrls
Motherland: Fort Salem toes a fine line and exceeds expectations
Ellie wields a hammer in The Last of Us Part II
Tag: Games
The Last of Us Part II: New details, game footage from Naughty Dog’s ‘most ambitious’ game
The Mandalorian
Tag: Movies
About face! The Mandalorian's masked hero prompts Golden Globes to revise awards rules
The Mandalorian
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

About face! The Mandalorian's masked hero prompts Golden Globes to revise awards rules

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
May 27, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Golden Globes
Tag: Disney+

Bad news for The Mandalorian, The Masked Singer, and most of the cast of Doom Patrol: The Golden Globes are changing their rules around to better delineate their stance on masked performances — and Pedro Pascal's helmeted Din Djarin may have been the impetus behind it.

According to Variety, the change in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's awards — which reportedly states that "voice-only performances are not eligible in any acting category" — was prompted by Pascal being hidden for all but a bit of the Disney+ Star Wars show's eight-episode first season. When the helmet finally came off in the finale, the HFPA must've breathed a sigh of relief, knowing that Pascal was really under there ... because it seems like they were so caught up about the masked secrecy that they decided to disallow such performances in their future considerations.

More The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian with Camtono
How The Mandalorian changed a legendary moment in The Empire Strikes Back
Boba Fett
The Mandalorian's Boba Fett rumors intensify, and more Star Wars legends die

Apparently since Pascal showed his face that one time, he would've been eligible for his Mandalorian role, so it seems any amount of face time is enough to qualify. Will future showrunners and filmmakers pop their actors' faces on-screen for a few seconds simply to pop through this loophole? Perhaps since the coronavirus might encourage extra-safe production practices, including masks, the Globes will have to get comfortable imagining the hidden pretty faces.

Another, less specific, rule has also been added about TV works. A new "Anthology" category has been appended to the limited series/TV movie section of the awards — which makes sense due to the increasing quantity of quality genre-based anthology TV, like Black Mirror and the CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone.

While there's no date for the 2021 Golden Globes (or even confirmation that they'll go on like usual), The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ this October.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Golden Globes
Tag: Disney+

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker