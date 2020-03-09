The Mandalorian Season 2: What we know so far about the Disney+ hit's return

Let's face it. The Mandalorian is a hit. When Disney+ launched this past November, people knew they were in for something special with the first live-action Star Wars TV series. Little did they know the phenomenon that would be created by a small ($5 million) puppet.

The Child (or Baby Yoda. At this stage, until we learn his actual name, both are acceptable) has taken the world by storm, and fans can't wait to see what's next from him or his father figure (Pedro Pascal).

After Season 1, Din Djarin (the Mandalorian's real name) and Baby Yoda escaped the clutches of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who was revealed to be wielding the Darksaber. What this means for our heroes and their various friends/reluctant associates is anyone's guess — but we have some idea about what to expect from the sophomore season.

THE BASICS

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere in October 2020, sandwiched in-between the Marvel shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. The exact date hasn't been revealed yet. We don't know the official episode count yet, but it's safe to assume it will stay within the eight-episode range from Season 1.

We know Pascal will be reprising his role as the titular character. With how the season ended, It's not surprising we'll see Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) and Gina Carano (Cara Dune) back as well.

DEVELOPMENT

In an interview with Slashfilm, executive producer Jon Favreau revealed he would be directing multiple episodes. Carl Weathers confirmed with SYFY WIRE that he will also take a seat in the chair. IGN reports Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids) will make his Mandalorian directing debut and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) will also return for an episode.

Logan director James Mangold had, at one point, been rumored as a director, but he took to Twitter to deny the claim, calling it conjecture.

In December, Favreau tweeted a reveal of a new Gamorrean character.

Carano recently posted on Instagram filming for Season 2 has completed, and she couldn't be happier to be part of the Star Wars family.

SPECULATION

While the specifics of Season 2 are under wraps, the story will most certainly revolve around the return of the Darksaber. First seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and then later wielded by Ghost crew member Sabine Wren on Rebels, the Darksaber is a major bit of Star Wars lore that caught fans by surprise when it showed up in Moff Gideon's hands. Season 2 will almost certainly have to explain how he ended up with the iconic blade.

Forbes reported that WWE Superstar 'The Boss' Sasha Banks completed filming scenes for her role in Season 2. If any of the other cameos (Bill Burr, Ming-Na Wen) are any indication, it will probably won't be a leading role, though it will likely be sizable and essential.

According to Deadline, Season 2 is rumored to feature established characters from the Skywalker Saga, but who these characters would be is a mystery. Probably don't hold your breath hoping that Harrison Ford will make a cameo, though. One of the Bounty Hunters from The Empire Strikes Back seems like a more natural, easier fit, but the entire report is still unconfirmed.

Even though it's only March, October will be here before you know it. Fans can stay tuned to SYFY WIRE for all The Mandalorian Season 2 updates.