Latest Stories

Stranger Things 4 reveal
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Stranger Things reveals S4 premiere title; Roose Bolton boards Wheel of Time; more
Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Kung Fu reboot still kicking; Avengers: Endgame launching with Disney+; more
Guy Pearce
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Guy Pearce exorcises The Seventh Day; Quibi greenlights horror series; more
Animal Crossing new Horizons
Tag: Fangrrls
Animal Crossing, stop reminding me I'll never pay off my mortgage
Guy Pearce
More info i
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: Guy Pearce exorcises The Seventh Day; Quibi greenlights horror series; more

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Nov 6, 2019

First up in this horror-centric edition of WIRE Buzz, Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3, Memento) will star in The Seventh Day, an exorcist-themed horror film written and directed by Justin P. Lange (The Dark) for Fangoria and Cinestate. 

Per Deadline, Fangoria describes the film as “Training Day meets The Exorcist,” where a seasoned exorcist teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As the duo plunges deeper into Hell on Earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.

More Guy Pearce

the-innocents-netflix.jpg
Upcoming Netflix series The Innocents finds young supernatural teens in forbidden love
the innocents netflix trailer grab 2 2018.png
The Innocents Netflix trailer shows life is complicated for a teenage shapeshifter in love

“This is a story about the rising spread of a pervasive evil. We live in an increasingly dark world, one where it’s difficult to know who to trust, or what to believe. It’s a scary time, and scary times call for scary movies,” Lange said in a statement. “Guy Pearce is an extraordinary talent — that rare combination of bona fide movie star and consummate artist. I can’t wait for audiences to see what he has in store for them with this role.”

To-date, Fangoria has produced four feature projects: Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich (2018), Satanic Panic (2019), VFW (2020), and Castle Freak (2020).

AnnaSophiaRobb - Credit_TyFerg-3

Photo by Ty Ferg

Up next, Quibi, the upcoming short-form mobile streaming platform, has greenlit Emma, a new horror series starring AnnaSophia Robb (The Act). 

In Emma, Robb plays a down-on-her-luck young pregnant woman who must deal with the increasingly disturbing effects of her pregnancy and the potential conspiracy surrounding it. So, giving off a lot of Rosemary’s Baby vibes. 

The series is directed and co-executive produced by Mary Harron (American Psycho, Alias Grace) and written and executive produced by Ben Ketai (Stranger: Prey at Night, The Forest).

Created by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, Quibi will air original series that are 3 to 5 minutes in length when it launches Apr. 6.

And finally, STXfilms has acquired Dollhouse, a spec script by Michael Paisley. Though details are scarce, Deadline is reporting that Dollhouse is a horror-thriller set in the New York City fashion scene’s upper echelon. The project is currently in the early stages of development.

This is the first script that Paisley has sold. He is currently the writer’s room production assistant for Netflix’s upcoming series, The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, who may or may not be sporting a mustache in the role.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Guy Pearce
Tag: Fangoria
Tag: The Seventh Day
Tag: AnnaSophia Robb
Tag: Quibi
Tag: STXfilms

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: