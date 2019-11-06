WIRE Buzz: Guy Pearce exorcises The Seventh Day; Quibi greenlights horror series; more

First up in this horror-centric edition of WIRE Buzz, Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3, Memento) will star in The Seventh Day, an exorcist-themed horror film written and directed by Justin P. Lange (The Dark) for Fangoria and Cinestate.

Per Deadline, Fangoria describes the film as “Training Day meets The Exorcist,” where a seasoned exorcist teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As the duo plunges deeper into Hell on Earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.

“This is a story about the rising spread of a pervasive evil. We live in an increasingly dark world, one where it’s difficult to know who to trust, or what to believe. It’s a scary time, and scary times call for scary movies,” Lange said in a statement. “Guy Pearce is an extraordinary talent — that rare combination of bona fide movie star and consummate artist. I can’t wait for audiences to see what he has in store for them with this role.”

To-date, Fangoria has produced four feature projects: Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich (2018), Satanic Panic (2019), VFW (2020), and Castle Freak (2020).

Photo by Ty Ferg

Up next, Quibi, the upcoming short-form mobile streaming platform, has greenlit Emma, a new horror series starring AnnaSophia Robb (The Act).

In Emma, Robb plays a down-on-her-luck young pregnant woman who must deal with the increasingly disturbing effects of her pregnancy and the potential conspiracy surrounding it. So, giving off a lot of Rosemary’s Baby vibes.

The series is directed and co-executive produced by Mary Harron (American Psycho, Alias Grace) and written and executive produced by Ben Ketai (Stranger: Prey at Night, The Forest).

Created by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, Quibi will air original series that are 3 to 5 minutes in length when it launches Apr. 6.

And finally, STXfilms has acquired Dollhouse, a spec script by Michael Paisley. Though details are scarce, Deadline is reporting that Dollhouse is a horror-thriller set in the New York City fashion scene’s upper echelon. The project is currently in the early stages of development.

This is the first script that Paisley has sold. He is currently the writer’s room production assistant for Netflix’s upcoming series, The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, who may or may not be sporting a mustache in the role.