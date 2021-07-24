The Simpsons: Kristen Bell to guest-star in Broadway-inspired musical premiere for Season 33

You may want to purchase a pair of fancy dancing shoes ahead of The Simpsons Season 33 premiere this fall. Appearing at Comic-Con@Home, series writer and executive producer Matt Selman teased an all-out musical debut for the next return to Springfield.

"[It's] the most musical episode we've ever done. Almost wall-to-wall music," he said, introducing a piece of teaser art that shows a bathroom-set musical number between Marge (normally voiced by Julie Kavner) and Homer (Dan Castellaneta). "It's like a Broadway musical of an episode with all original songs. We've got Kristen Bell playing the role of Marge's singing voice."

In addition, showrunner Al Jean promised a historical total of five segments for this October's "Treehouse of Horror" anthology special. The panel debuted one of the full segments — a tale of Bart's macabre misdeeds throughout the year narrated by Maurice LaMarche's Vincent Price.

Beyond the Halloween episode, Jean also teased "a romance that may come to stick in Moe's life and we explore the greatest tragedy Homer ever faced with guest star Rachel Bloom, who's been on the show before, and was fantastic."

Watch the full panel below:

Video of The Simpsons Season 33 and Beyond! | Comic-Con@Home 2021

November will bring a "two-part, epic love letter to ... prestige crime dramas in the world of streaming television" like Fargo, Selman revealed. "We've got a dream guest cast of streaming, acting, crime superstars: Timothy Olyphant, Cristin Milioti, Brian Cox. It's like nothing we've ever done before and I really hope it makes sense."

When moderator Yeardley Smith (voice of Lisa Simpson) broached the topic of a potential series finale, Selman joked that "Disney will never let the show end, so we might not have to worry about it."

"Or the last episode could be like the Friends reunion, where the characters all age 25 years and come back," Jean added.

Writer Carolyn Omine pitched an Oscar Wilde-type conclusion inspired by The Picture of Dorian Gray, in which the titular family finds "a painting in the attic and realize this is why they haven't aged. And then Homer spills a beer on it and then they all [die]."

Maybe save that for next year's "Treehouse of Horror," Carolyn. And don't worry — the show won't be ending anytime soon (Fox green-lit both Seasons 33 and 34 earlier this year).

Season 33 of The Simpsons premieres on Fox Sunday, Sep. 27, at 8 p.m. EST.

