The Stranger Things cast faces hot wings and Google autocomplete in two hilarious videos

We saw a lot of the Stranger Things cast in the buildup to the show's third season dropping on Netflix. Now, the long holiday weekend is over and we've all had a chance to binge the nostalgic sci-fi series, but that doesn't mean we're tired of the cast yet. Thankfully, we got two hilarious new videos featuring some of the show's fan-favorite stars, in which two pairs of cast members face off against Google's autocomplete and a gauntlet of incredibly spicy wings.

First up, there's Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) over on the First We Feast YouTube channel, where they're playing a little game called "Truth or Dab," the dab in this case being a dab of incredibly spicy hot sauce atop a chicken wing. The game, hosted by Hot Ones' Sean Evans (the internet's favorite purveyor of spice-based interviews), is simple: You're asked a question, and if you answer it you don't have to take a bit of the wing. If you refuse the question, it's wing time, and the first bite might be enough to send you running around the stage screaming.

Video of Stranger Things&#039; Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo Play Truth or Dab | Hot Ones

For their version of "Truth or Dab," Matarazzo and McLaughlin fielded a couple of non-Stranger Things questions to lead things off, but then Evans turned up the heat, asking them to do everything from killing off a beloved character so Barb could live to revealing a Season 3 spoiler that they knew Netflix would get mad at them for. It was painful for the young stars, but hilarious for us.

Video of Stranger Things&#039; Winona Ryder &amp; David Harbour Answer the Web&#039;s Most Searched Questions | WIRED

David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) did not have to face a gauntlet of hot wings this time around, but they did have to face the fury that is the Google autocomplete search system courtesy of Wired and its popular Autocomplete Interview series. As the name suggests, the interview involves the stars peeling off hidden words on cards that are basically screencaps of a Google autocomplete, so they can answer the most-asked questions about themselves. Harbour and Ryder are, predictably, adorable together, and the interview features everything from Ryder explaining the complexities behind her birth name to Harbour addressing that theory that he's playing The Thing in the upcoming Black Widow movie. Spoiler alert: He neither confirms nor denies.

So, if your Stranger Things obsession hasn't died down yet, give these videos a try.