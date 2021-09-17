The Suicide Squad's blooper reel is as goofy and vulgar as the film itself

When The Suicide Squad released last month in theaters and on HBO Max, it certainly earned its R-rating, thanks to, among other things, its crass humor and vulgar language. Apparently, the process of making the film was just as silly and full of swears as the final product, at least if we're judging by its gag reel.

Indeed, Warner Bros. released a blooper reel for the film earlier today, which conveniently coincides with The Suicide Squad now being available to rent.

Check out the gag reel below:

Video of The Suicide Squad | Gag Reel | Warner Bros. Entertainment

In just four minutes, the gag reel provides plenty of chuckles and gutbusters from the cast of James Gunn's anti-hero sorta-sequel, from Michael Rooker laughing so hard he can't speak to Idris Elba accidentally clocking David Dastmalchian in the privates with a prop gun. There's also Margot Robbie's turn as a clown-faced Disney princess taking a turn for the worse as birds land all over her body and start going wild while she's helpless to move. Or Flula Borg declaring his character, Javelin, as the true lead of the movie. And then there's John Cena sucking on a prop finger; if you've ever wanted to see that for some reason, this reel will sate your curiosities. Just don't ask why the bloopers for this R-rated movie have the swears bleeped out.

Blooper reels are always a carefully curated window into a film's development, and the same holds true forThe Suicide Squad's. Gunn's Twitter account provides a bit more of an open window into the film's development, such as the makeup work for Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man, and also his general process as a filmmaker. (Spoiler, he really likes improv in his films.)

Now that Squad is in the rear window, Gunn will surely provide some insight into the making of the film's Peacemaker spinoff series for HBO Max, and directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel. But not so much as to spoil either of those projects, of course.

The Suicide Squad is now available on VOD, with physical releases of the film hitting on Oct. 26.