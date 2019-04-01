The Twilight Zone drops full first episode of reboot, no CBS All Access required

The Twilight Zone has been a hit with critics and dominated the internet in the lead-up to its premiere today on CBS All Access — and now curious fans can check out the Jordan Peele-produced revival for free. This is no April Fool’s joke: The Twilight Zone really did make its first episode accessible, in full, for free on YouTube.

Kumail Nanjiani stars in the troubled stand-up tale of “The Comedian” which, along with the William Shatner-riffing "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet," is one of two episodes dropping today from the series. “The Comedian” tells the story of a comic selling his soul for success, which of course works out as well as any other deal ever made in The Twilight Zone.

And you can watch it right here:

The hour-long episode is also now available to CBS All Access subscribers, who get the other aforementioned (Adam Driver-starring) episode as well as new episodes on April 11 and April 18. These two — "Rewind” and “The Traveler” — are a race-grappling time travel tale and a creature feature that could tempt those genre fans who have still resisted CBS All Access’ Star Trek-led siren song.

For those out to see Steven Yeun, Zazie Beetz, some doomed astronauts, and all the other stars entering the just-off dimension, The Twilight Zone’s first episode offering might be just the push you need — at least, that's what they're hoping.