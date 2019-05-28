Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz vs. creepy monster in The Twilight Zone finale trailer

The first season of The Twilight Zone reboot has somehow already flown by us like a Nightmare at 30,000 Feet. Jordan Peele's much-anticipated new take on the series, in which he also serves as narrator, has featured everything from new spins on classic episodes from the series to all-new stories, all brought to life by an all-star cast that's included everyone from Kumail Nanjiani to Adam Scott to Steven Yeun to John Cho to James Frain. Now, the season finale is here, and like every episode before, it's bringing a stellar cast and a creepy concept.

In the trailer for "Blurryman," Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) and Seth Rogen (Long Shot) both play some version of a classic character: The struggling writer. Beetz's character in particular, though, is struggling because she keeps having encounters with a strange man who always seems to be just a little out of focus. As she continues to try to work, she's haunted by this man, and even as she seems to be getting closer to figuring out why she can't quite see him, her own mind seems to be slipping further and further from sanity.

Video of The Twilight Zone: Blurryman - Official Trailer | CBS All Access

As with so many Twilight Zone stories, there's a clear metaphor emerging from this concept right away: That of the writer who has an idea that's just this close to coming together, if only one piece of the puzzle would fall into place. It's just out of focus, just out of reach, and that can be maddening. There are also, as fans of the classic Twilight Zone might have already noticed, a couple of knowing winks to past stories, including a pair of glasses on a particular staircase that seems to reference "Time Enough At Last."

"Blurryman," directed by Simon Kinberg, arrives May 30 on CBS All Access. The Twilight Zone was renewed for a second season last month, so while we don't know exactly how long we'll have to wait yet, we do know more episodes are coming.