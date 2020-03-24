The Walking Dead season finale delayed, airing as a 'special' later in the year

The Walking Dead won’t be able to lurch across the finish line with its 10th season just yet.

According to Variety, the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for post-production work to be completed on the Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” which means Episode 16 won’t make its scheduled air date of Sunday, April 12. That said, AMC is making lemonade out the sour situation by ending the season on Episode 15, "The Tower," on Sunday, April 5. The 16th and final entry will now air as a "special" later in the year.

This development comes just days after the network announced that the second Walking Dead spinoff series, World Beyond, would make its world debut further along in 2020. It was originally on course to premiere Sunday, April 12. As we postulated when the news first broke, AMC may be hesitant to release a project about the end of the world during such a difficult time.

Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC

On Sunday, the main show said goodbye to one of its longstanding characters, Danai Gurira's Michonne. Andrew Lincoln made a similar exit as Rick Grimes last season, although a number of feature films with the character are currently in development. Speaking with various outlets, Gurira hinted that Michonne — who has set off on a quest to see if Rick's still alive — might make an appearance in said movies.

"I mean, we'll see how it goes, man. You know what I mean?" she told Entertainment Weekly.

"I’ve been part of The Walking Dead franchise and the Marvel movie franchise, and I’ve been taught to not talk about things. I’m not saying it is or it isn’t happening," she added during a chat with the New York Times.

A sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead is also on the way, but probably won't arrive this summer as was previously reported.