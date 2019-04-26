The Week in Geek: Everything is ending! Avengers: Endgame, Gotham, and Game of Thrones

"Did you see Avengers: Endgame yet" is probably the only question you will be hearing this weekend until (and ever after) you have seen it. But there are, believe it or not, other things that happened this week worthy of your time.

You know the drill. Here they are, the five biggest stories from... The Week in Geek!

**Spoiler Warning: There is a small, small spoiler for Avengers: Endgame at the end of the post!**

GOTHAM ENDS AFTER FIVE SEASONS

Gotham, the Little Engine That Could of network superhero shows, took its final bow on Thursday. After five seasons of exploring the world of Gotham City in the times before there was a Batman to defend it, the final episode jumped ahead 10 years so that we could see them interact a little with the Dark Knight.

Gordon gets a mustache (for one scene), Penguin gets a monocle, and Riddler gets a suit covered in question marks. For one brief moment, Gotham was a Batman show, even though it proved to anyone who watched it dozens of times over that it didn't need Batman. It was a bittersweet moment, but heartwarming, too, knowing how much work the cast and crew put into telling one of the wildest, most bat-breaking stories in the history of television.

Video of Gotham Series Finale Trailer | Season 5 Ep. 12 | GOTHAM

We wrote a little bit about the eye-gouging, super-villain-romancing, unexpectedly cannibalistic show that was Gotham to celebrate the finale. Fans and creators alike have remarked on its passing. In the end, Gotham taught us one thing: the world may seem dark, but there is light. Shine on, you crazy diamond. You won't soon be forgotten. You ate too many people!

THAT'S SER BRIENNE OF TARTH TO YOU

Last week Game of Thrones returned for its final season (so many shows are ending, gosh), and we got to enjoy a sweet Jon and Arya reunion and the epic shade from Queens Sansa and Bran. This week was (somehow) even better, with Daenerys pursing her lips in a way that has defined the feeling that is "I'd like to speak to your manager" in a way that words never could. Tyrion finally asks Bran just what TF his deal is, Davos is very sweet to children. Also, someone made this:

But most of all, in what was a scene years in the making, Jaime Lannister knighted Brienne of Tarth. The scene was exactly the kind of fan service you want right before a huge battle that'll a hundo percent kill off half of your faves: everyone gathers 'round the fire, passes around some booze, sings songs, and shares their deepest fondness for one another. Tormund calls out sexism where he sees it, that sexism being that women can't be knights. Everyone agrees that the rule is very silly indeed. And, so, then, Sir Jaime knights Brienne and it rules.

Credit: HBO

Also, Arya had sex with Gendry which reminded the entire audience that they've been watching Maise Williams in this role since she was very much not an adult. It's fun when Game of Thrones can make awkward surrogate parents of us all, isn't it?

SPONGEBOB CELEBRATES ITS BIRTHDAY WITH MEMES

Spongebob Squarepants, the Nickelodeon animated series starring a sponge whose pants are square, celebrates the 20th anniversary of its first episode debuting this week. The show has spawned theatrically released films, a successful Broadway musical, and, of course, memes.

Credit: Nickelodeon

And to celebrate all of that (but especially the memes), Alpha Group has released 8" figures of several of the Spongebob Squarepants memes you love best: the rainbow one, the sexy Squidward one, surprised Patrick, and, naturally, the one where Spongebob looks dumb and you write words with unnatural capitalization to mock your friends.

At long last, you can pull a meme from the internet (warning: you cannot literally do this) and hold it in your hand, caress it, hug it tightly, and feel at one with the universe.

STAR TREK GETS ANIMATED AGAIN AGAIN

On September 8, 1973, the original cast of Star Trek reunited for 22 episodes of an animated series. It was the only Star Trek show to become a cartoon (unless you count the unofficial Star Trek: The Next Generation animated series that is Gargoyles). In fact, it's the only animated Star Trek show, period.

Until now. We already knew that a Rick and Morty-esque animated series called Star Trek: Lower Decks was in the CBS pipeline, but this week we learned about another show, this one CG-animated, that will weave the story of a group of teens who find an old ship and use it, morally, one assumes, for their own purposes. It's kind of like a YA Blake's 7 set in the world of Star Trek.

The sneaky big news about this untitled series is that, unlike the other Trek shows coming out now, it won't be airing on CBS All Access, but, instead, on Nickelodeon. It's exciting to see a Star Trek show aimed at kids, especially with some of the especially darker, more adult stuff on Star Trek: Discovery, but also it's nice that the show will air on actual television and not only a streaming service. Maybe other Star Trek shows will follow suit? We can dream.

HAS ANYONE HEARD ABOUT THIS AVENGERS: ENDGAME MOVIE?

Obviously, the biggest story of the week is the culmination of 11 years of MCU that is Avengers: Endgame. There are about a million things to say about the movie, but it's kinda hard to do so knowing that most people still haven't seen it yet. Here's what should be said: don't Google any of the Avengers' names, because the autocompletes will legit ruin the entire movie for you. Don't go on YouTube either because the site is rife with recommends that will, once again, ruin the movie for you. Another important piece of advice SYFY WIRE can officially offer: run out to pee one last time during the trailers, but don't feel obligated to wait through the credits because, gasp, there are no post-credit scenes. None. Trust me, I sat in the dark for ten minutes and.. nothing.

One actual spoiler if you want one: Thor: The Dark World is surprisingly relevant. Somebody (it was me) said (it was me) that Thor: Elves? was a good movie (it was me) and that the Russo brothers clearly agreed because it got multiple references in Avengers: Infinity War. That does, in fact, continue. You should probably rewatch Thor: The Dark World is what I'm saying. You're welcome.

And that's it. Your week in geek is over. Let us know what you thought of these stories and what won your week. And we'll see you again right here next week.