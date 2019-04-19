The Week in Geek: Jon Snow learns about his incest and Rey's family is still up for debate

The week is over! It was a wild one, full of riding dragons and ruining Avengers and Star Wars speculation. So many things to take your mid off of the slowly passing seconds leading to Avengers: Endgame.

Here they are, the five biggest stories from... The Week in Geek!

DARK PHOENIX IS GOING OUT WITH A... WELL, IT'S GOING OUT

Fox's long-running X-Men franchise is dropping its final main franchise film, Dark Phoenix, on June 7. We saw a trailer this week, putting Sansa Stark herself, Sophie Turner, front and center as Jean Grey.

It's a lot. Some of what we're seeing is very familiar to the last time a Phoenix story was attempted in X-Men: The Last Stand. At least in this movie, the X-Men actually go to space?

But the big story this week is not the trailer, but early reports on estimated box office. It's looking like this franchise, which started releasing movies back in 2000, is not going to be getting a lot of fan support as it ends nearly 20 years later.

While no X-Men film has ever opened at less than $53 million, estimates are putting Dark Phoenix anywhere between $40-55 million. That's a lot of room for "worst box office ever."

This is not a huge surprise. Dark Phoenix has had its release date pushed multiple times. It's well known that Disney bought out the property in a merger with Fox recently. So there's a lot of feelings of "this doesn't really matter" coming out of Marvel fandom. Oh, well.

THE GAME IS A THRONE ONE LAST TIME

Hard to believe but true, Game of Thrones is coming to an end. Our week started off with the very first episode of the final season. It had everything! Jon rode a dragon! Arya hugged Jon! Sansa shaded Daenerys! Bran shaded literally everyone! Also, a little zombie kid was set on fire. Truly, it was all the things you want in this show where people drink too much and then chop off each other's body parts.

Obviously, there's a ton of speculation now that Sam has finally told Jon that, oops, he's a Targaryen and also kind of the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Some people are saying that the Night King is also a Targaryen, some people think the Night King is a misdirect and that the real final conflict will be between Dany and Jon, but, most of all, there's confirmation straight from House Sesame Street that all this conflict could be resolved with a little basic and mutual respect. Nice.

REY'S PARENTS STORY STILL ONGOING? DARTH VADER NOOOOOOOOO!

A lot of people have differing opinions about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but probably the biggest moment in the film came when Kylo Ren and Rey had a heart-to-heart about who her parents really are: nobody. Not Skywalkers, not Kenobis, not Palpatines. NO ONE.

I guess you could argue that revelation is kind of a buzzkill, but it's also the perfect opposite to "No, I am your father," so it's also very cool. But if you didn't like that, there might be more to the story, according to J.J. Abrams anyway.

"I will say that we knew, going into this, that this movie, it had to be a satisfying conclusion," Abrams said in an interview this week. "And we were well aware that that’s one of the things that’s sort of been out there, and I don’t want to say that what happens in Episode VIII [didn’t happen]. We have honored that. But I will say that there’s more to the story than you’ve seen."

Since we know Emperor Palpatine is around somehow, one of the popular theories is that, somehow, Rey is related to him. Or was created by him through the Force? Here's my theory: Rey's parents are even more nobody than we originally thought. We're gonna find out they were on the third and fourth Christopher Reeve Superman movies and also designed the Nintendo Virtual Boy. Just real salt in the wound type stuff.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME SPOILED?!

Like we talked about at the top, the biggest story next week will, without question, be Avengers: Endgame, which will bring an over-decade-long saga to its close. People are very excited. Maybe a little too excited.

There have been screenings of Endgame, at least in part, already. And while great effort is always made at these screenings to keep secret in-theater filming non-existent, it can still happen. In this case, it has. There are a few minutes of footage cobbled together out there of Endgame that, yes, will absolutely hurt your viewing experience if you see those minutes beforehand.

The Russo Brothers, as with Avengers: Infinity War, have released a statement asking people to keep the contents of Endgame's story a secret. People are keeping off the internet, but, honestly — and take this from someone who monitors nerd news for a living — you're probably not going to see the spoilers so long as you don't dig for them.

Although, honestly, if spoiler anxiety keeps you off the internet for a week? Good.

PLAYSTATION 5 IS COMING. EVENTUALLY.

The current incarnation of Sony's PlayStation console, the PlayStation 4, was released on November 15, 2013. We're coming up on six years of it being the best-selling console of this generation. But no king sits on the throne forever and people have been clamoring for PlayStation 5 news for a few years now.

This week we finally got some.

Recently, Google announced it's throwing its hat in the home console arena with Stadia, a system designed entirely as a streaming-based game system. Yes, that means no discs, no intense hardware, no real ownership of games, and a concept supremely reliant upon your internet speed. Microsoft has been hinting that it will do something at least similar.

Sony, however, does not appear to be moving in that direction, at least not entirely. This week we started hearing about what will set the next Sony console apart from the pack, and it is mostly that it will be a powerhouse. Yes, unlike Stadia, the next Sony console is all about having a high-end, solid-state hard drive and the kind of hardware that will push not just video forward but audio as well. In fact, while there is some insistence that the next Sony console will technically output at a native 8K, that's not really the focus of the system's story so far. After all, the first 8K TVs only came on the market in the U.S. for at-home use this year. 8K isn't really a thing yet and likely won't be for many years to come.

No, the big story is solid state, something consoles have been in dire need of for ages. Solid state hard drives mean much shorter load times. It also means less need for discs, but it doesn't mean discs will go away. In fact, to the contrary, the other major announcement for the new PlayStation is that it will, unlike its predecessor, be backward compatible. That includes not only PlayStation 4 games but the PlayStation VR as well. And that's a big deal.

On the audio front, there was not a lot of improvement between the PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation 4. Sony's committed to making a huge leap in the new generation. If you've ever played a PlayStation 4 game using a surround system, you know that its immersive audio quality can be lost pretty easily when the channels abruptly change their output. The next PlayStation, according to Sony, will be all about bringing immersion through audio to the next level. And that's welcome news to any audiophile.

No release date yet, beyond "not this year." But news of the next Sony console in these terms means 2020 is likely.

And that's it. The week in geek is over. What were you geeking out about? The trailer for The Boys? The Mandalorian? The Magicians finale? Star Trek: Discovery Season 2? Let us know in the comments below!