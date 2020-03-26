WIRE Buzz: The Wretched trailer gets demonic; TV ratings up amid coronavirus

It's all fun and games until a demon crawls its way out of a deer carcass and makes your ears bleed. Seriously, watch the trailer for IFC Midnight's The Wretched and behold the things we just described.

Written and directed by Brett and Drew Pierce, the film centers on Ben (John-Paul Howard), a rebellious young man sent to live with his father for the summer. Working at the sleepy little tourist town's local marina, he starts to realize that an evil spirit from the woods is preying on kids and corrupting the couple living next door to his dad. Unable to convince anyone of his discovery, Ben "launches a perilous crusade in order to put an end to the skin-walking witch’s reign of terror," according to the film's official description.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of The Wretched - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Midnight

You'd think we'd be de-sensitized to all kinds of horror at this point, but nope. This movie looks absolutely and utterly terrifying. We'll never look at venison the same way ever again.

Here's the movie's antlered poster to further fuel your nightmares:

Credit: IFC Midnight

The Wretched arrives on digital and VOD platforms on May 1.

As people stay indoors to curb the spread of coronavirus, streaming numbers have spiked for platforms like HBO, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon.

Traditional television ratings are also up, reports Entertainment Weekly.

"During the week of March 16-11, which represents week 26 of the 2019-2020 prime-time season, homes using television (HUT) were up 5 percent (50.9 percent of homes that tune in for an average minute in prime-time) versus the previous week (48.6), according to Nielsen," the outlet reports.

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

Among the top 25 shows among adults 18-49 were 20/20: Pandemic - What You Need to Know (a one-hour special from ABC) and NBC Special: Coronavirus.

Did you love Ewan McGregor's comedically unhinged performance as Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask) in Birds of Prey? Well, now you can spend a fun five minutes learning all about the character's DCEU debut in a behind-the-scenes featurette posted by FandangoNOW.

"[Director] Cathy Yan and I have had a blast taking what was there in the comics and then building it out into something new and fleshing him out and taking a slightly different spin on him," says the film's screenwriter, Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), in the video.

As Yan later points out, Sionis doesn't truly become Black Mask until the very end of the movie, when he battles the titular team and kidnaps Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) at Amusement Mile.

From Sionis' swanky nightclub to his volatile mood swings, pull back the mask of Gotham City insanity with the featurette below:

Video of Birds of Prey Exclusive Behind the Scenes - Romanesque (2020) | FandangoNOW Extras

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) co-stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, and Ali Wong.

The movie is now available on digital and VOD.