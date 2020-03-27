Time for Ahsoka's own Kessel Run in the latest Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.13]

Was Ahsoka Tano a spice runner? Are you reading this article? We can do this all day.

Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) continues her journey of self-discovery in the latest installment of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and tries to assist the Martez sisters in the process. This takes her all the way to Kessel, which isn't all bad... until it is.

Our heroes at Jabba the Pod (Caitlin Busch, Brian Silliman, and Matt Romano break it all down in their latest episode, as well as address those live-action Ahsoka Tano rumors, new comics from this past week, and more. There's also a fair amount of tomfoolery going on, so get that shield open! Pears all around!

