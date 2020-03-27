Latest Stories

A Woman's Torment
Deep Cuts: A Woman's Torment
The Mandalorian Season 2 casts Michael Biehn, podracing gets ported, and possible Reylo proof
Ryan Reynolds, Netflix firing up live action version of arcade classic Dragon’s Lair
Genre picks galore in the 1.4M books now free at the National Emergency Library
Time for Ahsoka's own Kessel Run in the latest Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.13]

Brian Silliman
Caitlin Busch
Mar 27, 2020

Was Ahsoka Tano a spice runner? Are you reading this article? We can do this all day.

Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) continues her journey of self-discovery in the latest installment of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and tries to assist the Martez sisters in the process. This takes her all the way to Kessel, which isn't all bad... until it is.

Our heroes at Jabba the Pod (Caitlin Busch, Brian Silliman, and Matt Romano break it all down in their latest episode, as well as address those live-action Ahsoka Tano rumors, new comics from this past week, and more. There's also a fair amount of tomfoolery going on, so get that shield open! Pears all around!

Take a listen to the new episode below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

