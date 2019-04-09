Titan, Oni, Black Mask, and AfterShock Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Titan Publishing, Oni Press, AfterShock Comics, and Black Mask Studios listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.
It's a big month of summer reading launches including new series, new graphic novels, and movie tie-ins for some of the year's biggest films. At Titan, that includes official companion books for Toy Story, Men In Black and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as novelizations for both King of the Monsters and Men In Black International. In the comics world, Titan's also launching a new story arc in its Robotech series, the new Hard Case Crime story Ryuko, and a Santa Claus "autobiography" featuring art by the legendary Bill Sienkiewicz.
Over at Oni, the Rick and Morty franchise continues with a new spinoff story focused on Mr. Meeseeks, plus the main Rick and Morty series continues, as does Invader Zim, while in the graphic novel department the publisher will launch Little Witches: Magic In Concord. At AfterShock, we've got a hefty list of releases including the launch of new series Trust Fall and the second volume of the acclaimed Shock anthology. And at Black Mask, the new series Space Riders: Vortex of Darkness kicks off, while the miniseries Lab Raider drops its final issue.
Check out everything these publishers have to offer in June below.
ROBOTECH #21
TITAN PUBLISHING SOLICITATIONS BEGIN HERE
(W) Simon Furman (A) Hendry Prasetya (CA) Jeff Spokes
Event Horizon (1 of 4)! Humanity discovers the true cost of Robotechnology, as the SDF-1 faces an apocalyptic enemy no-one could have seen coming! Brenden Fletcher (Isola, Motorcrush) and Sarah Stone (Netflix’s Castlevania) join the Robotech creative team of Simon Furman (Transformers) and Hendry Prasetya (Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers) for an event that will tear the galaxy – and the fanbase – asunder!
In Shops: Jun 12, 2019
Final Orders Due: May 20, 2019
SRP: $3.99
DOCTOR WHO: THE THIRTEENTH DOCTOR #9
(W) Jody Houser (A) Rachael Stott, Giorgia Sposito, Arianna Florean (CA) Veronica Fish
The third arc begins in the official Doctor Who comic, as the Doctor and her companions Yaz, Ryan, and Graham set off on a new adventure from Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser (Mother Panic, Stranger Things, Star Wars, Faith, Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows)! These fast-paced, accessible new stories are perfect for fans and newcomers alike!
In Shops: Jun 19, 2019
Final Orders Due: May 27, 2019
SRP: $3.99
RYUKO TP VOL. 1
(W) Kagami Yoshimizu, Eldo Yoshimizu (CA) Eldo Yoshimizu
Hard Case Crime presents a loving manga homage to film noir and Japanese gangster cinema, as Japanese artist Eldo Yoshimizu unveils the bloody and beautiful saga of a Yakuza princess! Ryuko is a hard-hitting, motorcycle-riding member of the Japanese mafia – after a criminal operation in the Middle-East turns explosive, she must return home to face Chinese gangsters, unknown terrorists, and her own personal demons… Part one of a two-part criminal saga packed with international intrigue, complex morality, and blistering action!
In Shops: Jul 10, 2019
Final Orders Due: Jun 17, 2019
SRP: $14.99
LIFE IS STRANGE #6
(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Andrea Izzo (A/CA) Claudia Leonardi
The official Life is Strange comic series, acclaimed by fans and critics alike! Beloved heroines Max and Chloe return in a new story, following on from the smash hit first arc! Plus: the highly anticipated arrival of fan-favorite characters from the games!
In Shops: Jun 26, 2019
Final Orders Due: Jun 03, 2019
SRP: $3.99
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS #2
(W) Stephane Lapuss (A/CA) Goum
Ever wonder what your pets get up to when you’re not home? The second issue of the official comic based on The Secret Life of Pets, the record-breaking Universal Studios animated comedy! From Stephane Lapuss’, writer of the official Minions comics! The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theatres on June 7, 2019.
In Shops: Jun 12, 2019
Final Orders Due: May 20, 2019
SRP: $3.99
SHADES OF MAGIC #7
(W) V.E Schwab (A) Budi Setiawan, Enrica Eren Angiolini (CA) Jesus Hervas
THE NIGHT OF KNIVES (3 of 4)!
Prince Maxim’s deadly trials intensify in the darkness below Verose, where the Steel Prince must risk his very mind to claim victory!
NYT bestseller V. E. SCHWAB continues a new story set in the world of her award-winning fantasy novels!
In Shops: Jun 12, 2019
Final Orders Due: May 20, 2019
SRP: $3.99
STAR WARS INSIDER #190
Featuring the latest news, in-depth articles, and exclusive interviews, Star Wars Insider is your link to a galaxy far, far, away! We reach the mid-point in our exploration of the Skywalker saga, featuring exclusive new interviews with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back bad guys Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett) and Julian Glover (General Veers), we reveal how Fett and his bounty hunting cohorts were created, and look at the complex relationships between heroes and father figures in Star Wars. Plus, go backstage at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, and discover Bacta-basics with the galaxy’s medical tech.
In Shops: Jun 12, 2019
Final Orders Due: May 20, 2019
SRP: $7.99
DISNEY MOVIE SPECIAL: TOY STORY
An in-depth backstage companion to Pixar’s newest entry in a beloved film franchise: Toy Story 4 is in theatres June 21, 2019! Go behind-the-scenes with concept art for brand new characters and locations, interviews with cast and crew, and visual insight from Pixar’s production team! When dubious new toy “Forky” arrives in Bonnie’s bedroom, a new adventure starts for Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and friends… including the return of Bo Peep!
In Shops: Jun 26, 2019
Final Orders Due: Jun 03, 2019
SRP: $19.99
THE ART OF GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTER HC
(W) Abbie Bernstein
The Art and Making of Godzilla: King of Monsters is a behind the scenes look at the epic movie from Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures. Packed with beautiful concept art, on-set photography, and detailed insight from key members of the production, this beautiful book tells the story of how Godzilla and his foes were brought to life.Â Â
In Shops: Jun 05, 2019
Final Orders Due: May 03, 2019
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS OFFICIAL MOVIE NOVELIZATION
(W) Greg Keyes
The official novelization of the summer blockbuster Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the latest film in the MonsterVerseTM franchise, directed by Michael Dougherty (Krampus).
In Shops: Jun 05, 2019
Final Orders Due: May 03, 2019
SRP: $7.99
SANTA: MY LIFE & TIMES
(W) Jaden Green (A) Bill Sienkiewicz
The autobiography of the Christmas legend, illustrated by twice Emmy-nominated artist Bill Sienkiewicz! This is the true story of Old Kris Kringle’s miraculous life, from his childhood to his toyshop to his first Christmas Eve flight. This hardcover Christmas keepsake is designed for families to read aloud, and features remarkable artwork that captures the imagination with its dream-like charm.
In Shops: Sep 11, 2019
Final Orders Due: Aug 19, 2019
SRP: $24.99
MEN IN BLACK: THE OFFICIAL VISUAL COMPANION
(W) Lisa Fitzpatrick, Sharon Gosling
Men in Black: The Official Visual Companion to the Films is the ultimate retrospective to the universally beloved film franchise. Unveiling the secrets behind the suits, this book contains concept art, sketches, storyboards, costume designs, makeup tests and more. With exclusive commentary from key members of the cast and crew, this book tells the whole story for all four films and will take readers on a journey out of this world.
In Shops: Jun 19, 2019
Final Orders Due: May 03, 2019
SRP: $50.00
MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL: THE OFFICIAL NOVELIZATION
The official novelization of Men in Black International, F. Gary Gray’s new movie is set within the universe of the previous Men in Black films. With a screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, and produced by Steven Spielberg, Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, the film stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Emma Thompson, and more.
In Shops: Jun 19, 2019
Final Orders Due: May 03, 2019
SRP: $7.99
LITTLE WITCHES MAGIC IN CONCORD
ONI PRESS SOLICITATIONS BEGIN HERE
(W) Leigh Dragoon (A/CA) Leigh Dragoon
A charming and magical graphic novel based on Louisa May Alcott's Little Women!
Jo, Beth, Amy, and Meg March are four sisters living in Concord with their parents-Father, who's tending to soldiers fighting in the Civil War, and Marmee, who teaches the girls simple but effective witchcraft. The Marches have to keep their craft quiet, as there are many in Concord who see magic in a bad light-especially after things have begun disappearing.
When Mr. Laurence, a witchfinder, moves in next door to investigate the missing objects, the girls fear for their livelihood. But he turns out to be a kind old man, and his grandson, Laurie, quickly befriends the Marches. As the cold winter blusters on, the girls continue their education, even as missing objects soon turn into missing people.
Things take a turn for the worse when Jo and Laurie try investigating on their own, and a dangerous storm takes hold of Concord. There's powerful magic at play here-stronger than anything the Marches, or even Laurie, has ever seen before.
Can they hope to defeat it? Or has the magic already become too strong for them to fight against?
In Shops: Aug 28, 2019
Softcover: $12.99
Hardcover: $17.99
SUPER FUN SEXY TIMES GN VOL 01 (MR)
(W) Meredith McClaren (A/CA) Meredith McClaren
Cartoonist Meredith McClaren (Hinges) tells five short, sexy stories featuring superheroes, supervillains, sidekicks, and the people who love them. Showing consent and character-driven erotic relationships, Super Fun Sexy Times answers the age-old question: what happens when the mask comes off?
Two sidekicks on opposite sides get stuck in an underground lab together, and find a great way to pass the time. A tactician and superhero discuss their desires, limits, and kinks before their first time, and perhaps get a little too excited in the process. A pair of supervillains explore gender and sex together, while growing closer in their relationship. Lesbian heroes try out a kinky roleplaying scenario, and discover how to make it work for both of them. And an exhausted assassin relaxes after a long day with the kind (yet firm) attentions of his husband.
Told with care, sex-positivity, and humor, and featuring a wide variety of sexualities and bodies, Super Fun Sexy Times aims to create an erotic reading experience that lives up to its name!
In Shops: Aug 21, 2019
$19.99
INVADER ZIM #44
(W) Steven Shanahan (CA) Fred Stresing (A/CA) Warren Wucinich
It's the ski-pocalypse! Is that a thing? It is now! All Dib wants to do is have a relaxing vacation with his family, but as always, ZIM shows up to ruin everything with a sinister plot! It's on Meat Mountain especially sinister this time around, because it takes advantage of Dib's lack of any athletic ability! What will await Dib on the... BUNNY HILL OF MEAT???
In Shops: Jun 19, 2019
$3.99
SHADOW ROADS #9
(W) Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt (CA) A.C. Zamudio (A/CA) Carlos Zamudio
In Calcutta, Henry learns from his mother the truth of what happened with her and his father, Screaming Crow. She warns him that a vile assassin-a fae creature named Asha-is after him and his powerful blade. Across town, Barry has arrived and-along with his new allies-is homing in on the location of Henry. In England, Kalfu and Abigail meet with one of his "professional contacts" in search of information on Henry's whereabouts.
In Shops: Jun 05, 2019
$3.99
MORNING IN AMERICA #4
(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A/CA) Claudia Aguirre
On the last night before the end of the world, Nancy discovers a startling secret. Were Ashley's conspiracy theories all presciently correct? And is there anything that the Sick Sisters can do about it now that they know?
In Shops: Jun 12, 2019
$3.99
RICK & MORTY PRESENTS MR MEESEEKS #1
(W) James Asmus, Jim Festante (CA) Josh Perez (A/CA) CJ Cannon
A message from Mr. Meeseeks: You ASKED for it, and we're obligated to deliver! That's what Meeseeks DO, after all! But WAIT... who the asked us to find the MEANING OF LIFE?!? If you make this hard for us, things are gonna get reeeaaal ugly for YOU...!
In Shops: Jun 12, 2019
$4.99
RICK & MORTY #51
(W) Kyle Starks, Tini Howard, Marc Ellerby, Benjamin Dewey, Sarah Graley, Josh Trujillo (A) Marc Ellerby, Kyle Starks, Andrew MacLean, Benjamin Dewey, Rii Abrego, Sarah Graley, Jarrett Williams (CA) Sarah Stern
Morty has... a FRIEND?! Nestor's become a fixture in the Smith household, and together they enjoy Flossing, video games, and general goofing-off. How is Rick going to mess this up?
In Shops: Jun 26, 2019
$3.99
AFTERSHOCK SHOCK HC VOL 02
AFTERSHOCK COMICS SOLICITATIONS BEGIN HERE
(W) Marguerite Bennett, Cullen Bunn, Andrew Dabb, Aaron Douglas, Garth Ennis, Justin Jordan, Joe Pruett, Jim Starlin, R. L. Stine, Jill Thompson, Tieri, Frank, Ray Fawkes, Steve Rasnic Tem, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Russell Braun, Tim Bradstreet, Leila Leiz, Ariela Kristantina, Eleonora Carlini, Yuzuki N', Larry Stroman, Jamal Igle, Cully Hamner, Cliff Richards, Sam Kieth, Andrei Bressan, Jill Thompson, Phil Hester
The highly anticipated follow up to the widely successful first volume of the SHOCK anthology, this oversized second volume continues to push boundaries and mix genres, inviting today's top creative talent of both comics and prose to craft tales of the fantastic, the horrific and the bizarre.
This handsome hardcover features the talents of Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine, Garth Ennis, Cullen Bunn, Russ Braun, Marguerite Bennet, Juan Doe, Jill Thompson, Sam Kieth, Aaron Douglas, Cliff Richards, Jim Starlin, Larry Stroman, Jamal Igle, Ray Fawkes, Joe Pruett, Kevin J. Anderson, Steve Rasnic Tem, Andrei Bressan, Tony Harris, Francesco Francavilla, Darko Macan, Don Handsfield, Phil Hester, Supernatural show runner Andrew Dabb and more - with outstanding Cover art by Timothy Bradstreet!
Conceived and edited by AfterShock Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, Joe Pruett, the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award nominated editor of the classic Negative Burn anthology series.
"...a fantastic anthology...I definitely look forward to more of this style of series from After-shock." - Rachel Rutherford, The Movie Sleuth
"Different writing styles, genres and artistic talent make this particular piece so special, not on-ly from extremely recognizable industry veterans, but those who you may be less familiar with." -Rachel Rutherford, The Movie Sleuth
In Shops: Jun 26, 2019
$34.99
TRUST FALL #1
(W) Christopher Sebela (A/CA) Chris Visions (Variant) Claire Roe
Ash Parsons was raised to believe she's special. As someone with a quirk of genetics that lets her teleport things, she's the golden goose of her family.
Her family is the foundation of a struggling criminal outfit trying to get ahead in the world and Ash is able to pop out whole fleets of cars and entire bank vaults. But while she can teleport valuables and her accomplices, she can't teleport herself - making every job a trust fall with her family there to catch her and escort her to safety. It's a perfect setup but as things begin to change and the Parsons move up in the world, Ash will find herself pushing back against her golden cage, with deadly results.
In Shops: Jun 12, 2019
$3.99
DARK RED #4
(W) Tim Seeley (A) Corin Howell (CA) Aaron Campbell
Chip is faced with two options...run like hell from a town he's lost to Nazi vam-pires, or team up with a pair of barely sober hicks who hate him to rescue the woman he loves. Tough choice.
Tim Seeley (BRLLIANT TRASH, Hack/Slash, Grayson) and Corin Howell (Ghostbusters, Bat-Mite) bring you a contemporary and horrifying tale of vampirism in the heart of America-one that'll make you jump right out of your boots.
In Shops: Jun 26, 2019
$3.99
KILLER GROOVE #2
(W) Ollie Masters (A/CA) Eoin Marron
The music plays on and the killing continues as we delve further into this pulpy LA tale of musi-cians, contract killers and PIs. Iggy teaches Jonny the finer points of his violent new occupation, while Jackie and Ra l reconnect investigating Lucy's missing father.
From Ollie Masters (The Kitchen, Snow Blind) and Eoin Marron (HER INFERNAL DESCENT, Army of Darkness, James Bond) comes the next rock'n'roll sensation, with a beat that'll kill you dead.
In Shops: Jun 12, 2019
$3.99
MARY SHELLEY MONSTER HUNTER #3
(W) Adam Glass, Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (A/CA) Hayden Sherman
Displeased with her first attempt at creating man, Victoria prepares to end the creature's life mere moments after it began. Horrified, Mary convinces Victoria to allow her to educate Ad-am-as she names him-before making any rash decisions. Though the results of Mary's work are astounding, the events that follow lead her to wish she had just let him die...
Brought to life by Adam Glass (ROUGH RIDERS, THE NORMALS, THE LOLLIPOP KIDS) and Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (TV's The Arrangement) with art by Hayden Sherman (COLD WAR, The Few, Wasted Space), MARY SHELLEY: MONSTER HUNTER is historical fiction at its most (Af-ter)shocking!
In Shops: Jun 19, 2019
$3.99
DESCENDENT #2
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Evgeny Bornyakov (CA) Juan Doe
Missing kids, a mysterious cult, and one very angry ex-wife-seems like a typical Tuesday for conspiracy theorist David Corey. While David appears crazy to most, he might just be the only chance the FBI have of finding the missing kids and solving a centuries old mystery. Will FBI agent Joanna Hernandez learn to trust David before it's too late?
From the creative team of Stephanie Phillips (Devil Within, Kicking Ice), Evgeniy Bornyakov (Meteora, Ziggy) , Lauren Affe (Stranger Things, Spider Gwen), and A Larger World's Troy Pe-teri, DESCENDENT is an action comedy that asks what happens if you combine The X-Files and National Treasure. (No, Nick Cage is not in this comic. Sorry, everyone.)
In Shops: Jun 05, 2019
$3.99
STRONGHOLD #5
(W) Phil Hester (A/CA) Ryan Kelly
Michael and Claire's quest reaches a shattering conclusion when they are faced with a choice: abandon their love, or embrace their destiny and awaken an entity de-signed for the annihilation of humanity.
Phil Hester (The Coffin, Deathstroke, The Darkness, SHIPWRECK) and Ryan Kelly (The Wicked + The Divine, Lucifer, Saucer Country) weave a tale of cosmic horror, high-adventure and tragic romance.
In Shops: Jun 19, 2019
$3.99
ANIMOSITY #22 (MR)
(W) Marguerite Bennett (CA) Marcelo Maiolo (A/CA) Rafael de Latorre
A new frontier beckons to the West, but before the survivors stand an obstacle, a monster - and a horrifying truth.
From creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, DC Comics Bombshells, Batwoman) with artwork by Elton Thomasi (Doctor Who) and Rafael De Latorre (SUPERZERO).
"ANIMOSITY looks to be AfterShock's first true classic, the book that'll put them on the map." - Tara Giovannini, IGN
In Shops: Jun 26, 2019
$3.99
WALK THROUGH HELL #11 (MR)
(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Goran Sudzuka
With the unfortunate McGregor's aid, Shaw finally gets the answers she's been waiting for-and very quickly wishes she hadn't. The mysteries behind the disappearances of Driscoll, Goss and Hunzikker are revealed...leaving only the question of Carnahan himself. The penultimate episode of A Walk Through Hell, by Garth Ennis and Goran Sudzuka.
The next chapter in a new kind of horror story for modern America, written by Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys, The Punisher) and drawn by Goran Sud uka (Y: The Last Man, Hellblazer)
In Shops: Jun 19, 2019
$3.99
ORPHAN AGE #3
(W) Ted Anderson (A/CA) Nuno Plati
On the road to Albany. Stopping for supplies at the town of Mall. The importance of the gun. Everything's for sale. Bargaining. What is it worth to you? What would you give?
Written by Ted Anderson (MOTH & WHISPER, My Little Pony, Adventure Time) with art by Nuno Plati (Alpha: Big Time, Marvel Girl).
In Shops: Jun 12, 2019
$3.99
VOLITION #6
(W) Ryan Parrott (A/CA) Marco Itri
With our heroes divided, Hale-19 must seek help from the most unlikely of sources as Amber-7T learns the dark secret behind the origins of RUST. Hope may be found, but lives will be lost in the climax of AfterShock's futuristic robot buddy comedy.
From writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Star Trek, Batman: The Gates of Gotham) and new artist sensation Marco Itri, witness the birth of Artificial Intelligence in After-Shock's bold sci-fi adventure series.
"...a dream for fans of science fiction: robots, mystery, and sumptuous visuals." - Patrick Hayes, SciFiPulse
In Shops: Jun 05, 2019
$3.99
OBERON #5
(W) Ryan Parrott (A/CA) Milos Slavkovic
The dethroned King of the Fairies' sordid past is revealed as Oberon comes face-to-face with his former servant - PUCK. But is he friend...or foe?
From writer Ryan Parrot (VOLITION, Power Rangers) and artist Milos Slavkovic (Lightstep), OBERON is a supernatural adventure proving once and for all that fairies should never be trust-ed.
"...Ryan Parrott's script and Milo Slavkovic's illustrations are imaginative and in-spired...promises to be an accessible and highly-entertaining fantasy tale." - Charlie Chipman, The Brazen Bull
In Shops: Jun 26, 2019
$3.99
SPACE RIDERS VORTEX OF DARKNESS #1 (MR)
(W) Carlos Giffoni (A/CA) Alexis Ziritt
It's been twenty years since the riders defeated the DESTROYER GOD OF EVIL and saved the galaxy. But when THE MOTHER OF ALL EVIL GODS appears and threatens to take control of every dimension and every strain of possible reality, the now cybernetically-enhanced ex-riders will come together and travel into her mind to ASSASSINATE HER SOUL!
It's a suicidal mission into an infinite vortex of blood and death!
In Shops: Jun 26, 2019
$3.99
LAB RAIDER #4 (OF 4) (MR)
(W) Matt Miner (A/CA) Creees Lee
It's the final issue.
Time to smash the lab and free the animals.
There's no turning back now.
In Shops: Jun 26, 2019
SRP: $3.99