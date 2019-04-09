Titan, Oni, Black Mask, and AfterShock Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Titan Publishing, Oni Press, AfterShock Comics, and Black Mask Studios listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.

It's a big month of summer reading launches including new series, new graphic novels, and movie tie-ins for some of the year's biggest films. At Titan, that includes official companion books for Toy Story, Men In Black and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as novelizations for both King of the Monsters and Men In Black International. In the comics world, Titan's also launching a new story arc in its Robotech series, the new Hard Case Crime story Ryuko, and a Santa Claus "autobiography" featuring art by the legendary Bill Sienkiewicz.

Over at Oni, the Rick and Morty franchise continues with a new spinoff story focused on Mr. Meeseeks, plus the main Rick and Morty series continues, as does Invader Zim, while in the graphic novel department the publisher will launch Little Witches: Magic In Concord. At AfterShock, we've got a hefty list of releases including the launch of new series Trust Fall and the second volume of the acclaimed Shock anthology. And at Black Mask, the new series Space Riders: Vortex of Darkness kicks off, while the miniseries Lab Raider drops its final issue.

Check out everything these publishers have to offer in June below.

(Via Previews)