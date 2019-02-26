Topher Grace's Star Wars mega-trailer features all 10 films, will give you all the feels

You all remember way back in 2012 when that actor from That ‘70s Show Topher Grace cut the Star Wars prequel trilogy down to one 85-minute movie? Well, apparently he’s done something similar, but this time, he and his friend, professional trailer editor Jeff Yorkes, took footage from all 10 Star Wars films to-date (the eight official Star Wars films plus Rogue One and Solo) to create one five-minute mega-trailer for the entire saga thus far. And you know what? It’s…it’s freakin’ awesome.

“10 movies. 2 nerds. 1 weekend (when our wives were out of town). Enjoy… #everypartofthebuffalo @jeffyorkes @louscafe_edit” Grace wrote on Twitter, linking to the trailer that’s now on YouTube.

It's so cool, in fact, that it manages to make the prequel films look cool. (Don't give us that look. We love 'em as much as you do, but...come on.) But, seriously. Don’t take our word for it. See for yourself below.

We truly dig the way it juxtaposes shots from the prequels with an old Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guiness) telling a young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) about the days of the Jedi, the Clone Wars, and his father. We also dig seeing the younger and older versions of Star Wars mainstays Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford.

One big takeaway from this is that you can tell just how appreciative both Grace and Yorkes are of the entire series. This is most likely why the prequel footage looks so good.

We reached out to Grace and his reps to get a better idea of what inspired him and Yorkes, his collaborator on the project, but have yet to hear back. However, Yorkes took to Twitter to explain his reason for cutting together such a trailer.

“Why don’t studios make ‘mega-trailers,’ tying all the movies of one franchise together, reminding you why you fell in love in the first place?” wrote Yorkes. “Wouldn’t that kick ass?! Well, that’s what my pal @tophergrace and I thought... @louscafe_edit”

Well, if this is an example of what one can do with such a mega-trailer, then the two of them made a pretty good argument for them.

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theatres December 20. We're assuming we'll get a trailer and official title sometime between now and then (although truth be told, we're getting a little antsy about it).