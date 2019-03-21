Latest Stories

Mitchell Cohen and Andree Maranda in The Toxic Avenger
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Toxic Avenger uncovers new director; Danny Trejo navigating Dora the Explorer
the mandalorian
Tag: TV
Is Taika Waititi voicing this classic Star Wars character on The Mandalorian?
red-angel
Tag: Fangrrls
The identity of The Red Angel is revealed on Star Trek: Discovery
Burnham spock DISCO ep 10 red angel
Tag: TV
How Discovery’s big Red Angel twist changes one Star Trek time travel trope
Mitchell Cohen and Andree Maranda in The Toxic Avenger

WIRE Buzz: Toxic Avenger uncovers new director; Danny Trejo navigating Dora the Explorer

Contributed by
Default contributor image
George Stark
Mar 21, 2019

Let's kick off our latest WIRE Buzz news roundup with a trip back to Tromaville. That's right, the long-planned reboot of The Toxic Avenger isn't going to waste after all, in fact, Variety reports that actor Macon Blair (Blue Ruin, Green Room) has now been hired to write and direct the project for Legendary Entertainment. 

The radioactive remake has spent a fair bit of time toiling in development hell, with Sausage Party co-director Conrad Vernon last tapped as a director back in 2016. Richard Saperstein's Storyscape Entertainment was set to produce that version, but Legendary ended up acquiring the rights to the cult B-movie classic in December last year. 

At one stage, in 2013, it was even rumoured that Arnold Schwarzenegger was interested in joining the project, though not to play Toxie himself, but as another male lead. Despite the delays, rest-assured this latest incarnation of the rebooted movie is now said to be a top priority for the studio, per the report. 

Blair's first film as a director, the comedy/thriller I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, was released on Netflix in 2017 and won the the Grand Jury Prize for the U.S. Dramatic competition at Sundance. It will be interesting to see his take on the original gross-out comedy-horror, but diehard fans will be happy to hear that Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment are serving as producers. Bring on the gore and gunge! 

Next up, here's some pretty adventurous casting news we did not see coming. Turns out, tough guy Danny Trejo has a starring-role in the live-action movie version of Dora The Explorer. Yes, that's right, he of Machete fame will be joining the beloved children's character in her big-screen debut.

Trejo confirmed the news on his Twitter account today, while posting the newly-dropped official movie poster. "The rumors are true, I finally can tell you I am a monkey...Boots!!!" he tweeted.

For those unaware, Boots is the five-year-old furry monkey and Dora's best friend who is the co-host of the series. That Trejo has some serious range. And he's in some mighty fine company too, as the movie also boasts Benicio Del Toro as Swiper the masked bandit.  

Meanwhile, Michael Peña and Eva Longoria star as the parents of Dora, who is being played by Isabela Moner. A children's movie? Sure, but with Trejo and Del Toro in the mix, we'd say that there's fun for the adults, too. Consider us ready to go explorin'.

Are y'all pumped for these new moves? Tell us all about in the comments below. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Toxic Avenger
Tag: Legendary
Tag: Danny Trejo
Tag: Dora the Explorer
Tag: WIRE Buzz

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Toxic Avenger
Tag: carmen sandiego
Toxic Avenger Troma
Development: Toxic Avenger goes mainstream; Carmen Sandiego finds a premiere date; Alice Sola Kim short story acquired
Christian Long
Dec 10, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Game of Thrones
Jack Bannon as Alfred pennyworth
WIRE Buzz: Game of Thrones Season 8 poster, Pennyworth casts Martha Wayne, more
James Comtois
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Michael Rooker
Michael Rooker
WIRE Buzz: Michael Rooker has Monster Problems; Opposite of Always gets big-screen treatment; more
George Stark
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Christopher Nolan
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Robert Pattinson
WIRE Buzz: Nolan's super-secret film taps Robert Pattinson, Danger Girl lands director
James Comtois
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0