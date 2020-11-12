Baby Yoda's cute little infanticide is now a toy, plus SpongeBob, Sailor Moon, and more

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So get ready for your nest egg to make its weekly wallet escape while you lurk closer to the newest goodies with me, your resident, if not favorite, Toy Journalist. And speaking of eggs...

Credit: Funko

FUNKO POP ANOTHER FROG EGG INTO BABY YODA'S MOUTH

Last week’s episode of The Mandalorian, “The Passenger,” did the unthinkable: It made people mad at Baby Yoda. To be fair, though, The Child did eat that Frog Lady's eggs, which was pretty messed up!

Now, Funko has immortalized Baby Yoda's infanticide with this brand new upcoming toy of The Child vinyl bobblehead. Do you see the way his stinky little hands are reaching for the canister of eggies? Ah, so much fun.

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Egg Canister Deluxe Pop Vinyl Figure measures approximately 4 1/4 inches tall. It is will ship in February 2021 and costs $24.99 at Entertainment Earth.

Credit: Shop Disney

FANTOYSIA

Want a cute, stylized Sorcerer Mickey Mouse from Fantasia's "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" without the wallet breaking Nendoroid (i.e. breathtaking yet extremely expensive, super-deformed chibi plastic toys from Japan) price tag? Then check out this newest piece from Shop Disney!

Cast a spell of enchantment (and money-saving) over playtime with this fully articulated Sorcerer Mickey action figure from Fantasia, part of the Disney Toybox Series. Magic Broom included! It costs $12.99 and can be purchased today from Shop Disney.

Credit: Beast Kingdom

INTOY THE UNKNOWN

The magical charm of ice and snow returns! This Elsa statue is seriously awe-inspiring. More and more, I find myself really attracted to statues and dioramas. Tell me why I don't need to spend money that I don't have on this — go on, I dare you.

Dressed in an elegant, flowing dress and a snow-white cape that's fit for a queen, this figure captures Elsa's brave nature. This high-end Master Craft series weds conventional and 3D modeling to finely mold and portray Elsa's unique and ethereal icy glow. It is a hand-painted, limited-edition statue that stands 16.14 inches tall. Beast Kingdom's Elsa statue costs $269.99 and she is shipping December 2020, just in time to be a beautiful Christmas present for any Frozen II lover in your life.

Credit: Hasbro

DRIZZT TOY'URDEN

You don’t have to be a diehard Dungeons and Dragons fan to know that this action figure is flippin’ stunning. And man, that toy photography!

Via Hasbro, “Imagine epic battles from the Forgotten Realms with this Drizzt and Guenhwyvar 6-inch-scale action figure two-pack! Featuring multiple points of articulation, these highly poseable figures feature premium design and decor, inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance video game. Drizzt & Guenhwyvar come battle-ready with 10 accessories, including iconic swords Icingdeath and Twinkle, 6 cards featuring exclusive artwork, and an oversized Icewind Dale d20.”

Available exclusively through Hasbro Pulse, Drizzt & Guenhwyvar cost $39.99, ships December 2020, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

ULTOYMAN

Tokusatsu power! The undisputed, brutal ruler of the remote Tatara Island, Red King was discovered by the Science Special Search-Party. Ultraman “saved the SSSP from Red King’s wrath by paralyzing the giant monster.” Ultraman comes complete with interchangeable arms so he can hold his iconic “Specium Ray” pose and Red King comes complete with a boulder accessory that he can hold.

Assemble the included diorama to recreate the battle between Ultraman and Red King on Tatara Island! 5 Points are “Mezco’s Toyz’s upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, posable action figures feature some of pop culture’s most familiar faces, both old and new." This set costs $29.99, ships Spring 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Bandai

FIGHTING EVIL BY MOONLIGHT. BEING A LOVELY TOY BY DAYLIGHT.

In the name of the moon, I’ll play with you! Bandai has announced a brand new type of Sailor Moon toy product — a Polly Pocket-style compact with tiny dolls inside. While this toy is adorable and looks to be high quality, the price ($50) and recommended age on it (15+) clearly dictate that this is a collectible. And I’ll speak for myself: If my 5-year-old daughter saw this toy, there is absolutely no way that she could keep her little hands away from it.

Inside the compact, we have Usagi’s bedroom complete with iconic pink rabbit and moon bedspread. The background pasted to the inner top of the compact shows recognizable locations from Sailor Moon, Crown Game Center and OSA-P Jewelry. I think this toy is just beautiful, but at that $50 price tag for a product that should really be geared toward children, I think it’s a missed opportunity — then again, everything direct from Japan is so expensive. If this is a Sailor Moon collectible for you, you can order it directly from Premium Bandai.

Credit: Super7

SPONGEBOB SQUARETOYS

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob Action figure pants! Super7 completely crushed it with this collection. Look how amazing these SpongeBob SquarePants ReAction Figures are!

To me, these toys are just as beautiful as the Snoopy/Peanuts collection. Super7 has a real knack for reproducing super cartoony/stylized items as ReAction figures. It is really nice to see when they veer from the 3.75-inch, human-proportioned creations and just go nuts with style. These are breathtaking. The SpongeBob SquarePants ReAction Figure collection costs $18 a piece and can be ordered today from Super7. The wave includes SpongeBob, Patrick, Mr. Krabs, and Squidward.