Mario and Mickey Mouse go LEGO while Richard Simmons gets an action figure

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Get ready to make even more space on your shelves, my toy-collecting friends, and dive back into that toy box for another awesome week.

Your resident, if not favorite, Toy Journalist is going to take you for a ride into the Collector's Lair. I know I'm ready to add to that magical scroll that is the preorder odyssey (who needs a list?) And you're invited to come with me!

Credit: LEGO

IT'S-A ME, MARLEGO!

Mario's LEGO debut is Aug. 1, 2020, and we can preorder his flagship kit for ourselves. It's called the Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course.

While we've written about this kit before, we finally have preorder information available! This kit retails for $59.99 and contains 231 pieces. I think there are a few really cool angles to look at here. First off, this is Mario's LEGO debut. Which means there will be collectibility right out the gate for adult collectors. Also, the tech inside the Mario figure himself is amazing.

This is not your standard LEGO Minifigure. This is a small, chunky doll with LCD screens in his eyes, a speaker inside of him, and 100-plus sound effects and music cues. You can preorder it from LEGO, Target, or Walmart. The MSRP is $59.99, and it ships Aug. 1.

Credit: LEGO

BRICKY MOUSE

Keeping our eyes on one more LEGO kit, this is one that Disney fans will adore.

Based on Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks' iconic characters, these figures feature Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in dynamic poses, with several buildable accessories including a guitar, vintage camera, tripod, and a photo album with photos of their adventures. Mickey stands 14 inches high and Minnie stands 13 inches high.

This set contains 1,739 pieces, costs $179.99, and will be available on Aug. 1. Preorders will begin July 1 via LEGO.

Credit: NECA

PLAYIN' WITH THE OLDIES

Moving away from LEGOs, we're going to take a look at our most specific toy of the week from our buddies over at NECA. Sweat to the oldies with this 8-inch retro figure of the iconic Richard Simmons! He comes with an interchangeable smiling head and multiple points of articulation — so he's up for any workout routine.

Are you ready to party off the pounds with the most eccentric fitness coach the world has ever seen? (Or as I like to call him, the Mr. Rogers of exercise!) Sporting real fabric athletic shorts and a tank top, the famous aerobics instructor stands approximately 8 inches tall and comes with interchangeable heads. He will ship this September and can be preordered today for $34.99 from BigBadToyStore or $32.99 from Entertainment Earth.

Credit: Hasbro

SOUNDWAVE CRASHES IN

In exciting Brand-New-Toy Line News, Hasbro surprised fans by announcing the Transformers R.E.D. series (which stands for Robot Enhanced Design Series). It's kicking off the line with G1 Optimus Prime and Megatron.

This series, much like Power Rangers Lightning, Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, and G.I. Joe Classified stands 6 inches tall and comes with interchangeable parts and accessories. They will also be in the same price range with an MSRP of $19.99. Each non-transforming figure (all robot mode all the time) will come with swappable heads and extra accessories.

Finally, my dreams of Soundwave fighting C-3PO will come true since all of my tasty Hasbro figures will be in scale. Keep your eyes on Hasbro Pulse and Walmart, because preorders will go live this Friday, June 26.

Credit: Diamond Select Toys

TOYMASTER STRIKES

From brand-new news to secret toy news, we're giving you the inside scoop on this Diamond Select Toys Disney Store exclusive Taskmaster!

From the upcoming Black Widow film, The Taskmaster is the ultimate warrior, able to duplicate and counter the fighting style of any opponent. Measuring 7 1/2 inches tall and featuring 16 points of articulation, this Marvel Select action figure includes multiple accessories and an interchangeable alternate head. He includes a shield, sword, pistol, bow, three removable arrows, a bow-firing hand, and an interchangeable alternate head depicting a more modern masked appearance. He retails for $34.99 and can be purchased at Shop Disney or Disney Stores.

Credit: Kidrobot

GODZILLA: KIDROBOT OF THE MONSTERS

Ready for the Monsters? Prepare to crown this Godzilla. You can never have too many Godzilla toys anyway, am I right? The King of the Monsters is ready to turn your city to mulch!

According to Kidrobot, "this 8-inch art figure is a classic rendition of Godzilla, complete with a crackled-skin finish that would be the envy of any fashion-minded, city-stomping nuclear lizard." This limited edition Godzilla glows in the dark and just looks so flipping cool. You can purchase crackling Godzilla today from Kidrobot for $49.99.

Credit: Hasbro

ICE PRINCESS LEIA

It wouldn't be a week in toy news without some sort of Star Wars announcement, and the word of the week is Hasbro's newest additions to the Star Wars Vintage collection!

These 3.75-inch figures paying homage to the classic Kenner design are just great. When I first saw this Princess Leia figure, I was a little confused by the eye placement. What the heck is she looking up at and why did she seem so floaty? But upon further examination, my business partner (whose heart is clearly bigger than mine) pointed out that Leia is gazing at Han Solo. Now my insides are warmed and I have all the feels.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Princess Leia (Bespin Escape) Figure costs $13.99 and ships May 2021. Fortunately, this whole line will be worth the wait!

Credit: Geeknet, Inc.

SNAKE'S EYES

We've reached the end, my toy collecting friends, so let's wrap this issue of Important Toy News with a little more G.I. Joe love! Geeknet, Inc. has created a display replica of Snake Eyes' and Cobra Commander's helmets that you can order today from GameStop. While these replicas look sizable, it is definitely not a costume prop replica and these suckers can't be worn.

Therefore, upon the stands they loom, watching you with eyes unseen.

At $119.99 (with a shipping date of Oct. 15, 2020) for Snake Eyes and $119 with a shipping date of 9/15/20 for Cobra Commander, we should expect pretty decent bang for our buck.