Star Wars gets festive and Plague Doctor gets squishy

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Pull out those trick-or-treat bags and prepare for another week of the hunt along with me, your resident, if not favorite Toy Journalist. Because the season has changed, autumn is in the air (even though it's 106 degrees where I live), and it’s time to start focusing on more spooky toys! Except — just kidding! We're starting off with Christmas toys. Wait until you see these gaudy little rascals from Hasbro.

Credit: Hasbro

MERRY SITHMAS

Break out the candy canes and get ready to hunt, because Hasbro has given these Star Wars: The Black Series Holiday delights to, like, every retailer out there. I guess it is like a Halloween Hunt for Christmas after all! All of these are set for a December 2020 release and included in this line (which features 6-inch action figures with multiple points of articulation) are an Amazon Exclusive Imperial Stormtrooper, a Walmart exclusive Snowtrooper, a Target Exclusive Range Trooper, a Best Buy Exclusive Sith Trooper (are those tights a scream or what?), a GameStop Exclusive Clone Trooper, and a partridge in a pear treeeeeeee!

Credit: Squishable

PLAY-GUE WITH THESE DOCTORS

2020 has just been the most delightful year, and it would be hard to get through it without finding a reason to laugh a bit or finding a toy to cuddle to help us heal through it. And when you need some quality healing, it’s time to see the (Plague) Doctor and Nurse! New from Squishable are two new plush delights that are perfect for the spooky season and perfect for this ruthless year. Per Squishable, “Medieval plague doctors thought the smelly herbs and flowers they stuffed in their masks would keep them healthy. They didn't. But their impenetrable (and spooky!) leather outfits actually did! That coat was like the hazmat suit of their day.” Both the 7-inch plush Plague Doctor and Plague Nurse are available to purchase today for only $21. Get them both and give your health a hug!

Credit: Funko

GO GO GAD-GET THESE FUNKOS

Sweet mother of favorite franchises, I love Inspector Gadget. I watched tons of it as a kid, I rewatched it as an adult (it holds up mostly), and I freaked out when the Blitzway figures were announced earlier this year. Now, the brilliant people over at Funko have dropped a very welcome bomb that will truly allow us to get you next time, Gadget, next time. You can choose from Inspector Gadget, Flying Gadget, or Penny (sans Brain, unfortunately). Each costs $10.99 and ships in January 2021.

Credit: Funko

FUNK AND FUNKOER

One of the greatest buddy comedies of the '90s is here at last in Funko Pop! form. You know what's so brilliant about Dumb and Dumber? When I was, like, 10, it totally felt like a kids movie. But as I got older, I realized how messed up and perverse it was. The same movie just kept getting all of these gnarly layers peeled back more and more. And finally, I'm stoked to see this movie get some toy love. The wave includes Lloyd on his bike, Harry with his Mutts Cutts van, casual Harry and Lloyd, Haircut Harry and Lloyd, and Tuxedo Harry and Lloyd. You can check out the entire collection right now at BigBadToyStore — they will ship January 2021.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

OH WARRIORS! COME OUT AND PLAY (WITH THESE TOYS!)

New from Mezco Toyz’s 5 Points line is a The Warriors Box Set of five little action figures. It features Swan, Ajax, and Cleonand — members of a gang who are trying to make it from the Bronx to Coney Island after they're accused of killing another gang leader — plus two Baseball Furies, one of the more iconic rival gangs from the cult classic film. This box set is complete with an array of accessories that fit neatly into each figure’s hands, as well as an NYC subway platform backdrop, perfect for display. This set, created in a similar vein as Super7’s ReAction Figures or Hasbro’s Vintage lines, costs $50 and is available for preorder now.

Credit: Jazwares

AEW YEAH, NEW WRESTLING TOYS

Jazwares and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the new professional wrestling league that is taking America by storm, are jumping into the ring together on AEW’s first line of action figures and role-play collectibles. Available at Walmart now, the new AEW UNRIVALED line features former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Cody, Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and more. AEW UNRIVALED Collection Figures boast 25 points of articulation, real 3D scanned likenesses, and a variety of accessories and authentic ring wear. Each series will also include highly coveted Chase (limited edition of 1000 figures) and Rare (limited edition of 500) figures. You can shop the entire collection today, and I recommend you do because it's totally badass.

Credit: Hasbro Gaming

BORED? TRY BOARD GAMES!

We’re nearing the end, my toy loving friends, but I didn’t want to leave without giving you a few board game recommendations! Especially after my Star Wars holiday action figures trick or treat nightmare run around. Why don’t you relax, take it easy, and check out some Spooktacular board games that will keep your Halloween party filled with fright and delight! Hasbro Gaming is bringing fans three brand new games to keep the party going. Choose from Clue: Liars Edition, Ghostbusters Monopoly, and Dungeons and Dragons Adventure Begins board games. Each are available at Amazon today!