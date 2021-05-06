Important Toy News: Star Wars, X-Men, Kaiju Kitty, and many more toys are coming at you this week

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Get ready, my fellow lover of toys, because we are heading right back into that toy box for another week of newly announced toys and collectibles that are heading your way soon. Join me, your resident if not favorite Toy Journalist, while we collect all of the things we love in toy form! I apologize in advance that your credit card is parachuting out of your wallet and waddling over to your computer. Happens to me all the time.

And this week, things are getting particularly turbo as we admire just some of the goodies unveiled while May the 4th be — err, was — with us.

Credit: Iron Studios

GENERAL GRIEVOUSTATUE

Iron Studios is showing off some of its best and most amazing work with this Star Wars "General Grievous Deluxe BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Star Wars – Iron Studios" statue. The Revenge of the Sith villain is native to the planet Kalee, a world inhabited by a red-skinned reptilian humanoid race, the Kaleesh, though as you can see, Grievous has been made more machine than man. (Or should that be more machine than Kaleesh?)

Either way, this piece is just outstanding and the likeness of General Grievous is spectacular. It costs $349.99 and fans should keep their eyes on Iron Studios for ordering information.

Credit: Sideshow

AHSOKA TOYNO

The celebration of Star Wars continues with an amazing Ahsoka Tano reveal from Sideshow Collectibles! The Ahsoka Tano Premium Format Figure measures 19.5 inches tall and 14 inches wide as the Togruta warrior strikes a battle-ready stance. It includes a sculpted Morai proximity piece, which, via Sideshow "depicts her beautiful green convor companion perched on a complimenting Malachor rubble base."

You can preorder this piece for $585 directly from Sideshow and it will ship in Summer 2022.

Credit: EXO-6

CAPTOY JEAN-LUC PICARD

From Star Wars to Star Trek, we're getting galactic with our next action figure. EXO-6 presents the next 1:6 scale articulated figure from Star Trek: First Contact: Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Standing approximately 12 inches tall, every element of this crazy-precise recreation of the iconic captain, from his 24th-century tunic to his custom black boots, has been captured with authentic detail that fans will be happy to engage with. You can preorder it directly from EXO-6 for $189.99.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

TOY BISHOPPING

Bishop, The Last X-Man, joins the Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective! His X-Men ready suit contains multiple holsters for all his heavy artillery. According to Mezco, he also has "a removable paludamentum that drapes freely over his shoulder [and] three head portraits — a scowl, an angry stare, and a modern bald head portrait, allowing for a multitude of distinct looks."

All Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective pieces feature over 30 points of articulation, and Bishop is no exception. He stands approximately 17 centimeters tall, has a cloth suit with holsters and armor, and comes with a multitude of accessories, including eight interchangeable hands, smoke effects, energy blasts, grenades, detonators, and more. You can preorder Bishop today directly from Mezco Toyz for $90 and he will ship Q4 2021.

Credit: Super7

TOYASUKE

Indie toymaker Super7, the company known for making the thing they grew up loving into toys, is working with a brand-new series now, as it's releasing figures based on the new Netflix series Yasuke. Yasuke is the story of a Black samurai warrior in an alternate version of feudal Japan, and will now debut two new styles of vinyl figures for Super7. Three characters — Yasuke, Natsumaru, and Achojah — make up the first wave.

Super7's Yasuke figures will be available for pre-order exclusively from Target on Thursday, May 5. The 6-inch SuperVinyl figures retail at $19.99 each, while the 3-inch SuperVinyl SD figures are $9.99 per figure.

Credit: Kidrobot

HELLO KITTOY

Hello Kaiju Kitty has arrived in 3-inch vinyl toy form by Kidrobot! Each of the mini vinyl Hello Kitty monster figures from this mutant collection comes packaged in clear window boxes if you're a mint collector who wants your kitties to battle from the box.

Via Kidrobot, "from KITTZILLA to MECHAZOAR, this new series is making a monstrously cute entrance the way only Hello Kitty can." Collect them all now at Kidrobot.com!

Credit: Funko Games

IT'S A SMALL GAME

We've reached the end, my toy collecting friends, and we're going to wrap this issue of Important Toy News with a game. More specifically, my new favorite board game, which comes to us directly courtesy of Funko Games and Disney.

The beloved Disneyland ride It's a Small World has been transformed into a delightful board game for people of all ages. Seriously, I just adore this game. It is an engaging find-and-match challenge that includes a 3D game board. The goal for players is to, per Funko Games, "journey through the waterway in a team boat and match picture cards to the scenes as they travel from room to room." You can order it today from Shop Disney for $29.99.