TV THIS WEEK: The Walking Dead returns, new Legends and Flash, LEGO Masters and more

It's been a long few months, but the walkers are back in action — and the Whisperer War is still waiting on the horizon. AMC's long-running horror hit The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its 10th season, as it barrels toward all out war and the eventual departure of Danai Gurari's Michonne.

Most of the Arrowverse is also new this week, with The Flash finally introducing Sue Dearbon; the Legends of Tomorrow heading back in time to take on Marie Antionette; a new villain in Gotham on Batwoman; and Mxyzptlk is back causing trouble on Supergirl. Fox has a new episode of LEGO Masters, with the contestants tasked with completing real-life objects that have been cut in half. And on a new Doctor Who, the Cybermen finally return to cause all kinds of trouble.

Looking further, there's a new Manifest on NBC, a new Charmed on The CW, a new Outlander on Starz, a new The Outsider on HBO, and a whole lot more. Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "A Girl Named Sue"

After months of searching for Sue Dearbon, Ralph gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris faces a new challenge while Barry considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.

Video of The Flash | Season 6 Episode 12 | A Girl Named Sue Promo | The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "A Head of Her Time"

When Sara is called away on business, she leaves Ava in charge and Ava tries to impress the team as they try to take on their latest Encore, Marie Antionette. With Zari still on the ship, Behrad convinces the team to bring her along on the mission which they all hope isn't a mistake. Meanwhile, Constantine finally confronts someone from his past with the help of Charlie, which leads him on a journey through his past.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 5 Episode 4 | A Head Of Her Time Promo | The CW

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Cut in Half"

Each team is given an everyday object – a bicycle, a television or a radio, for example – that has been sliced in two and they are tasked with building its other half. What seems like an easy assignment proves to be far from it. The challenge lies in the judges' expectations; they are looking for a more thoughtful and imaginative recreation of each mundane object. The duos must bring their creativity and their storytelling abilities to the table or be at risk of elimination.

Video of The Builders Must Create Their Other Half | Season 1 Ep. 3 | LEGO MASTERS

Doctor Who (BBC America), Sunday 8PM - "Ascension of the Cybermen"

In the far future, the Doctor and her friends face a brutal battle across the farthest reaches of space to protect the last of the human race against the deadly Cybermen.

Video of Behind the Nightmares | Can You Hear Me? | Doctor Who: Series 12

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Squeeze"

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: The group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.

MONDAY

Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Emergency Exit"

Tensions flare as the passengers of Flight 828 finally come to understand the meaning of their increasingly terrifying callings. Afraid of losing his daughter to the Church of the Believers, Ben confronts Adrian. Zeke challenges Michaela's trust, and Saanvi seeks help from an old flame.

Video of Manifest 2x07 Sneak Peek Clip 1 &quot;Emergency Exit&quot;

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "A Girl Named Sue"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "The Men in Black"

Hynek is kidnapped by the mysterious Man in Black, and Quinn teams up with the CIA to track him down and save his life.

Video of Project Blue Book: CIA MK Ultra Program (Season 2) | History

Miracle Workers (TBS), Tuesday 10:30PM - "Internship"

Prince Chauncley gets an internship. Mikey makes some new friends.

Video of Miracle Workers: Dark Ages Episode 4 Exclusive Scene | TBS

WEDNESDAY

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Cut in Half"

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Acting Dean"

Todd sings a song. Margo gives a foot bath.

Video of The Magicians | FULL OPENING SCENES: Season 5 Episode 6 &quot;Oops!...I Did It Again&quot; | SYFY

THURSDAY

Katy Keene (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Chapter Three: What Becomes of the Broken Hearted"

With everything a little off between Katy and KO, Katy tries to make everything perfect for Valentine's Day, so she can avoid what she is truly feeling including lying to him about Gloria making her work. KO tries to do something nice for the roommates, but only seems to make things worse. Josie and Alexander have been growing closer, but after she meets another aspiring songwriter, Josie realizes it's time to change up their dynamic.

Video of Katy Keene | Season 1 Episode 3 | Chapter Three: What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted Promo | The CW

FRIDAY

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Breaking the Cycle"

Harry can't expel his past so The Charmed Ones rush to his aid but ultimately he makes a deal with the devil. As The Charmed Ones continue their efforts to restore the Power of Three, they find themselves in the gravest circumstance yet.

Video of Charmed | Season 2 Episode 13 | Breaking The Cycle Promo | The CW

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Kid + Plane + Cable + Truck"

MacGyver and the team board a plane that's mid-flight when the pilot has a heart attack, and discover the medical emergency was intentional.

Video of MacGyver - Kid + Plane + Cable + Truck (Preview)

SATURDAY

Seven Worlds, One Planet (AMC), Saturday 9PM - "Antarctica"

Featuring Antarctica, a land of survivors enduring the most hostile conditions on Earth. Ninety-eighth percent of the mainland is covered by ice on which virtually nothing can live. Even the sea freezes over, but the Weddell seal manages to survive here by keeping its breathing holes open by using its teeth to grind away the ice.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "Raspberry Pie"

Miles is confused when the God account sends him his own name as a friend suggestion; Ali begins fertility treatments in an effort to freeze her eggs before beginning chemotherapy.

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Drink Me"

A new villain sinks her teeth into Gotham; The Hold Up opens in grand fashion; Sophie reluctantly requests that Batwoman keep her distance, knowing their interactions could compromise her career.

Video of Batwoman | Season 1 Episode 11 | What Do All Your Tattoos Mean Scene | The CW

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Frinkcoin"

Homer and Marge compete to be the topic of Lisa's \"Most Interesting Person I Know\" essay; Professor Frink develops a cryptocurrency, overtaking Mr. Burn's title of richest man in Springfield; Mr. Burns schemes to take his title back.

Video of Homer Is Afraid Of The Robots | Season 31 Ep. 12 | THE SIMPSONS

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "Between Two Fires"

Honeymooning in 1945 Scotland, a combat nurse is suddenly transported back to the 1700s.

Video of Outlander 5x02 Promo &quot;Between Two Fires&quot; (HD) Season 5 Episode 2 Promo

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "It's a Super Life"

Mxyzptlk returns with a proposition for Kara; Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again.

Video of Supergirl | Season 5 Episode 12 | Back From The Future - Part Two Scene | The CW

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Squeeze"

The Outsider (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Foxhead"

Sensing something ominous afoot, Claude reconnects with his brother in Tennessee, while Holly, Ralph, Yunis, and Andy follow him in hopes of isolating the evil force and thwarting its next kill; a visiting family avoids a dangerous encounter.

Video of The Outsider: Inside Look - Episodes 3 and 4 Featurette | HBO

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Undergrounded"

Peter secretly gets a credit card and overspends the family money, so Lois grounds him; to plan the perfect escape, Peter builds a tunnel leading directly to The Drunken Clam.

Video of Chris &amp; Meg Perform In A Christmas Recital | Season 18 Ep. 9 | FAMILY GUY

Avenue 5 (HBO), Sunday 10PM - "Episode 6"

A confident, controlled and personable space cruise ship captain tries to get along with everyone.

Video of Avenue 5: Community Theater (Season 1 Episode 4 Clip) | HBO

