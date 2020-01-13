Twitter cries fowl over that surprise Michael Keaton cameo in first Morbius trailer

If you've watched the first trailer for Jared Leto's Morbius film, you're probably just as shooketh as we are. Why? Because Michael freakin' Keaton seems to be reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming role as Vulture! The Spider-Man graffiti in the background seems to clinch the fact that this film will tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Twitter's head has basically exploded, as fans theorize that Adrien Toomes — who is still wearing his best prison whites — will be broken out of the hooscow somehow. Even more exciting is the hypothesis that the villain's appearance will help sow the seeds for the Sinister Six, a group from the comics that is comprised of Spidey's biggest foes. Vulture just happened to be one of its founding members. In the MCU, Toomes is acquainted with famous baddies like Shocker, Scorpion, and Tinkerer.

"All of these villains that we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six. There may be something that happens with that," Sony producer Amy Pascal said back in October.

Life's Daniel Espinosa hops into the director's chair for Morbius (in theaters July 31), which is all about Michael Morbius (played by Leto). A gifted scientist, Michael is cursed with a rare blood disease that he seeks to cure via radical methods. Morbius' last ditch attempt to rid himself of the affliction leaves him with vampiric abilities and cravings that he uses to fight crime.