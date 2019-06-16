Umbrella Academy S2 comin' through with BTS photos and video

Everyone's favorite show involving some seriously dysfunctional siblings is back in a big way. Table reads and filming for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy season 2 is officially underway. Gerard Way, the creator of the comic and series executive producer, shared some seriously hype-worthy photos and video of the second season's table reads on social media Thursday.

In April, fans of the Netflix series received word that the show would be getting a second season via an announcement on Twitter. Since then it looks like the cast and crew has been mightily busy! The former My Chemical Romance frontman, Gerard Way shared the following images of the season 2 table read on the social media site Instagram this past Thursday. Way co-created the Dark Horse graphic novel with fellow writer and artist Gabriel Bà.

Way also posted a video to Instagram showing the series' actors holding the script for season 2 episode 1. By the looks of it, these actors are just as excited as we are about the shows return. The video was also Tweeted by the official Umbrella Academy account.

The video shows Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves) introducing fans to the second season. She says, "You guys, we have some amazing stuff for you this season - can't wait for you to see it."

The remaining cast appears with Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves) announcing, "You know who's back? Ben is back. That's right you guys. We are so excited to finally have the family back together to start shooting season two of Umbrella Academy."

Take a look for yourself:

It seems like Gerard Way wasn't the only crew member to share images of the second season, the cast got in on the action too. Ellen Page (Vanya Hargreeves) and David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves) snapped this cheeky selfie together.

Illustrator for the series, Fábio Moon, shared this lovely image of the cast at the table read on Twitter. The doodle depicts each actor as the character they play in the series. Cute!

Netflix recently released the numbers of just how many eyes were on S1 of Umbrella Academy. A whopping 45 million people tuned into the live-action adaption. Season two will reportedly have 10-hour-long episodes. No official word yet on its release, but you can bet we'll be aboard the hype train until its premiere.

