WIRE Buzz: Bumblebee director lands The Six Billion Dollar Man; Netflix reveals Umbrella Academy numbers; more

A Transformers director is helming another big-budget tale of robots in disguise: Travis Knight, who helmed last year's surprisingly heartfelt Bumblebee, has signed on to direct The Six Billion Dollar Man, according to a report from Variety.

The film adaptation of the 1970s TV series The Six Million Dollar Man, which starred Lee Majors in the title role, was first announced a whopping five years ago. In that time, it's already gone through a number of directors.

First was Peter Berg, who was announced at the same time Wahlberg was confirmed as the star. Later there was Brazillian director Damian Szifron, who initially signed on back in 2015, only to leave the project last May over the oft-cited creative differences.

Knight injected the long-running Transformers franchise with some real heart for the '80s-set Bumblebee, so it would be interesting to see what he could do with a man who's rebuilt thanks to to the wonders of technology. Although the price clearly had to be adjusted for inflation.

In a very unexpected move, Netflix has started revealing some actual viewership numbers to a handful of programs. Deadline reports that the godfather of all streaming services is making moves towards transparency.

Today, during a first-quarter earnings report, Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos said that 45 million households watched the superhero ensemble The Umbrella Academy in its first four weeks on the platform. It also released numbers for David Attenborough's Our Planet, as well Triple Frontier, The Highwaymen, and its Fyre Fest documentary.

Previously, Netflix announced that 45 million user accounts had streamed the Sandra Bullock horror flick Bird Box back in January. However, that led to some second-guessing over what constituted a "viewing."

Sarandos, seemingly addressing this criticism, clarified that this substantial amount of info wouldn't be coming out all at once.

"Over the next several months, we’re going to be rolling out more specific and granular data and reporting," Sarandos said. "First to our producers, then our members and, of course, to the press over time and be more fully transparent about what people are watching on Netflix around the world."

Finally, Fox and Tongal’s 40th-anniversary celebration of Alien continues with Alien: Ore. The celebration is marked by six short films helmed by filmmakers from across the globe, and now we've got a look at the teaser for the fourth installment (via Bloody Disgusting)...

Video of “Ore” Teaser I ALIEN ANTHOLOGY

Written and directed by Canadian filmmakers Kailey and Sam Spear, the short centers on a mine worker who has to make a difficult choice after finding a co-worker dead under mysterious circumstances.

The film will debut on Apr. 19, with the final two shorts premiering on Apr. 26, better known as Alien Day. All six will be available on the @AlienAnthology and AlienUniverse.com social channels starting May 3.