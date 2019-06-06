Unearth the untold tale of Angelus in first look at Boom! Studios' Angel #2

While the rest of us are starting to plan our summer vacations and camping trips, Boom! Studios is continuing its exploration of Joss Whedon's Buffyverse this month with the sophomore outing of the reimagined Angel series dropping on June 26.

Angel #2 features the first major appearance of “Fred” along with a deeper examination of the untold history of Angelus, which ties directly into Angel's incessant search for a cure for his tortured existence as a vampire cursed with a soul — and SYFY WIRE has your first peek inside this pivotal issue.

Credit: Boom! Studios

In partnership with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products and visionary creator Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Avengers), Angel #2 is written by Bryan Edward Hill (Detective Comics, Killmonger) and matched with piercing art from Gleb Melnikov (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers).

Credit: Boom! Studios

Besides featuring the first appearance of TV fan favorite Winifred “Fred” Burkle, a math and science prodigy whose strange link to the spirit world connects her to Angel’s search for his humanity, this second issue finds Angel seeking a way to ultimately return himself to his true human form so he can escape the suffocating guilt of his past horrendous actions as the homicidal Angelus.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Hunting for redemption in the sleepy town of Sunnydale, Angel stumbles upon a new breed of demonic uprisings that use the twisted mirror of social media and 21st century communication to lure victims into an existence worse than death. In addition to this revelation he also learns another brutal truth: The restoration of his humanity can only arrive if he takes one more life — a certain sassy Slayer whom he’s never met but just might be his greatest foe.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Boom!'s Angel #2 features a main cover by Dan Panosian (Batman: Arkham Knight) and variant covers by Scott Buoncristiano (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Will Sliney (Firefly) and Adam Gorham (Punk Mambo).

Check out our sneak peek at the lettered interior art in the full gallery below, then tell us if you'll stake your claim on a copy when it arrives on June 26.