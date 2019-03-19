Latest Stories

Deadpool
Tag: Movies
It’s official: Disney now owns Fox (and X-Men, and Avatar, and way more)
The Flash
Tag: TV
Nora’s big Reverse Flash secret is finally revealed in the latest Flash
Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, and Glenn Quinn in Angel.
Tag: TV
David Boreanaz teases possible Angel reunion in the works
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, and Shahadi Wright Joseph in Us
Tag: Movies
Us premiere: Jordan Peele explains why reality (not doppelgängers) is the scariest thing
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, and Shahadi Wright Joseph in Us

Us premiere: Jordan Peele explains why reality (not doppelgängers) is the scariest thing

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 19, 2019

It was another star-studded affair on the red carpet as Jordan Peele's sophomore feature Us had its New York premiere tonight ahead of its theatrical release this weekend. After being announced as the opening film of this year's SXSW, the release date was pushed back an extra week to build on the hype.

Now that the hype is officially here, SYFY WIRE was on hand with Fandango to talk to Peele, as well as stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke about the surefire horror blockbuster

Starting things off, Peele explained that while Us is about doppelgängers, he wanted the film to be grounded in reality, because "reality is the scariest thing."

"A horror movie is only as scary as it feels real and grounded," Peele said. "That's why I like horror imagery as everyday objects and places. You feel like, 'I could be there; I go to the beach.' There's a relatability to that." 

Peele also said that he was trying very hard to come up with an idea to follow up his pivotal 2017 feature debut Get Out, but didn't have it until he thought about his own fear of doppelgängers, which is something he'd mentioned to us at SXSW

"The moment that it clicked was [when I thought], 'What about a doppelgänger family? My imagination started going crazy," Peele said. "I fell in love with the imagery, and that's when I knew I had something." 

Nyong'o, who stars as the affable Adeilade Wilson, and her menacing counterpart, Red, confessed that she "would've been a tree in a film" that Peele was directing. After conversing with the filmmaker, she got what she calls "a better understanding of the themes he was working with, and the messages he was trying to relay," which is when she knew the film would be a contender for another cultural milestone. 

"It's going to take you on a very special kind of special trip," Nyong'o teased, before cautioning, "If you have a weak heart, maybe... hear about it first."

Duke plays both Gabe Lewis, who he describes as a "class clown," as well as his own doppelgänger, Abraham.

"My roles are letting them fully shaped by the landscapes they come from," said Duke. "Gabe is a product of privilege, Abraham is a product of a world with no proximity to privilege."

He went on to add that while his process "was really deeply reliant on the script, and really fleshing out the world Jordan created," he credits Peele with giving them the freedom to explore both their roles. "He didn't hire us as actors, he hired creators. People that were going to do the work."

You can catch our red carpet livestream replay above. Us opens in theaters this Friday. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: US
Tag: Jordan Peele
Tag: Winston Duke
Tag: Lupita Nyong'o
Tag: Red Carpet

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Jordan Peele
Tag: US
Us Jordan Peele
The world premiere of Jordan Peele's Us captivates a packed house at SXSW
Christian Long
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: US
Tag: Jordan Peele
GettyImages-1134569508
SXSW: Jordan Peele and cast of Us talk scare contests and 'the real villain'
Christian Long Brian Silliman
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: US
Tag: Jordan Peele
Lupita Nyong’o Us Jordan Peele
Us: Lupita Nyong'o battles doppelgangers in first trailer for Jordan Peele's second horror feature
Josh Weiss
Dec 25, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Jordan Peele
Tag: US
Jordan Peele Oscar
Get a first glimpse at Jordan Peele's new horror movie 'Us,' as story details emerge
Josh Weiss
Dec 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0