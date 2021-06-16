Former Dark Knight Val Kilmer chimes in on that sexy Batman scene DC axed from 'Harley Quinn'

Earlier this week, Harley Quinn co-creator Justin Halpern made some racy waves in Gotham City. Halpern, an executive producer on the adult animated show, described how DC put the kibosh on allowing a spicy, X-rated moment that showed the Caped Crusader “going down on” Catwoman into its already-raunchy series… and the internet’s been having a field day with it ever since.

Now an actual Batman actor has weighed in on the matter, suggesting that — at least in the 1990s — Bruce Wayne might’ve been game to take the downtown train with the right paramour. None other than Batman Forever star Val Kilmer has leapt headfirst into the speculative, would-he or wouldn’t-he fray, posting a gif on social media that invokes an intimate moment with costar Nicole Kidman (aka Dr. Chase Meridian) from the 1995 film.

“We could give it a try,” Meridian purrs as the pair, technically on duty with Batman in full superhero gear, share a quiet rooftop verbal dance. “I’ll bring the wine.” Kilmer framed the post by leaving the question open: “Does he or doesn’t he…?” he teased.

Check out his tweet here.

The whole thing stems from Halpern’s behind-the-scenes anecdote from the making of Harley Quinn’s upcoming third season. Bat-fans took things viral this week after news got out that Halpern had told Variety about a planned Harley Quinn Season 3 moment — “a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’” After all, DC reasoned, “‘It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone,’” according to Halpern.

Maybe it’s because he’s one of DC’s most overwhelmingly popular superheroes, or maybe it’s because he occupies a uniquely dark and grown-up place in comic-book lore — but either way, Batman and those around him have definitely been in some suggestive situations during his eight-decade run in Gotham. Like James Bond, Bruce Wayne has always had a knack for a good double entendre, even while skirting the edges of downright tawdry territory (you know, the kind of territory where Harley Quinn pretty much lives all the time).

Though the now-infamous scene won’t be included, Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and her maladjusted constellation of DC anti-heroes are certain to revel in plenty of risqué moments when Season 3 makes its debut.

DC hasn’t yet revealed a premiere date, but Harley Quinn is set to return with 10 new episodes when Season 3 arrives at HBO Max later this year (or early in 2022). Seasons 1-2 are streaming now on HBO Max.