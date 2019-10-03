Vampire Batman is back in DC's Secrets of Sinister House #1 Halloween one-shot

Baring his fangs and uttering a banshee-like shriek, Vampire Batman has returned in time for the season of screams in DC Comics' revival anthology one-shot, Secrets of Sinister House #1 — and SYFY WIRE has a special extended preview of the premiere issue that just spread its wings this week.

In the mist-shrouded wake of previous Halloween one-shots like 2017’s DC House of Horror #1 and 2018’s Cursed Comics Cavalcade #1, this year's spine-tingling Secrets of Sinister House #1 is an 80-page collection of eight frightful stories injected with a serious dose of fear-choked secrets and macabre mysteries.

This shocking prestige-format volume features a scream-worthy cover by John Romita Jr. and Bill Sienkiewicz that's fully capable of raising the dead.

Secrets of Sinister House showcases a rabid Vampire Batman short inspired by the classic '90s Batman & Dracula books that's written by Rafael Scavone & Rafael Albuquerque, with art by Albuquerque. There's also a creepy Constantine tale written by Bryan Hill with artwork by Alessandro Vitti; Paul Dini penning an 10-page Harley Quinn & Zatanna short with art by Cian Tormey; a terrifying piece on The Atom written by Dan Watters with art by Sumit Kumar; an insane Justice League Dark story written by Robbie Thompson with art by Tom Raney; and an eerie haunted house yarn crafted by Jon Layman with art by Jorge Fornes.

This brutal, bloodsucking version of the Dark Knight first appeared in Doug Moench and Kelley Jones's Batman & Dracula Trilogy consisting of Red Rain (1991), Bloodstorm (1994), and Crimson Mist (1998), when Batman took on the essence of a nosferatu to take down the Prince of Darkness himself, Dracula. Now that fearsome form of the Caped Crusader is being pulled out and dusted off in this wicked one-shot imbued the true spirit of Halloween.

"As a huge fan of Kelley Jones’s art, I couldn't be happier to revisit Red Rain along with my friend Rafael Scavone on the writing duties," artist Rafael Albuquerque tells SYFY WIRE. "Hope we can make justice to the original source and please the readers with our personal vision on this fantastic universe."

Flap your way into our four-page peek at DC Comics' Secrets of Sinister House #1 in the full gallery below, and tell us if this Halloween treat will be in your comic book bucket this week.