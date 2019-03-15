Latest Stories

Lightsabers at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Movies
Rancor teeth make ingredient list for build-your-own lightsabers at Galaxy’s Edge
David Schoelen cosplay
Tag: Features
The cosplayer behind Dragpool unveils his creative process
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Objects in Space 3/15/19: She's just the beginning
Flash Justice League
Tag: Movies
Ezra Miller teaming up with Grant Morrison to write his own draft of The Flash
Villains Bill Skarsgard

SXSW: Bill Skarsgard landed Villains role thanks to a certain 'extinct' quality

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 15, 2019

One of the most buzzed-about films to come out of SXSW this year is the offbeat psychological horror film Villains. After its world premiere last weekend, the film went on to earn a few encore buzz screenings. 

Villains follows a young couple, Mickey and Jules (Bill Skarsgard and Maika Monroe), who've just embarked on a life of crime. While they fancy themselves as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, their own lack of preparedness puts them in the path of George and Gloria (Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick), a couple straight out of a Tennessee Williams play just oozing with southern charm. However, their disarming, molasses-like accents mask a nefarious secret the two are holding, which could derail everything Mickey and Jules had planned. 

After one of those buzz screenings earlier this week, SYFY WIRE attended a panel with the film's co-directors, Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, who talked about casting Skarsgard due to a certain vintage quality he has that many in Hollywood today don't. 

"We were searching for this actor that was an extinct species," Olsen began. "This kind of late-'80s, early '90s heartthrob, slicked back hair, jean jacket, River Phoenix/Johnny Depp-type thing." 

When producer Robert Mandelbaum suggested Skarsgard, they worried that seeing his performance as Pennywise in IT (and the forthcoming IT: Chapter 2) meant he wouldn't have the specific comedic timing they were looking for in their "north of reality, south of farce" project. 

"The energy he had, and his ability to handle the comedic beats was such a relief," Olsen went on. "We really wanted someone in that role who had a certain physicality, and he was the total package." 

The directors went on to praise the entire cast, and how everything seemed to click once they were on set. 

"We were pretty sure we got it on day one," said Berk. "Seeing the banter and the interplay between Mickey and Jules was, like, 'Okay, maybe we didn't f**k this up.' Obviously, as we went on, it just strengthened more and more." 

While Villains has captivated audiences all week at SXSW, there's no official release date as of yet. In the meantime, be sure to check out all of SYFY WIRE's extensive SXSW coverage here

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Villains
Tag: SXSW
Tag: Bill Skarsgard

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: I See You
Tag: SXSW
I See You Helen Hunt
SXSW: Helen Hunt jokes horror film I See You will be just like the Mad About You reboot
Christian Long
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Woman
Tag: Darlin'
The-Woman-Lucky-McKee
Fangrrls on Film: The Woman
Kristy Puchko
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Terminator: Dark Fate
Terminator 6
Terminator 6's Tim Miller says Linda Hamilton and James Cameron's rules are key
Eric Vespe
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Love, Death & Robots
Love, Death & Robots
How Netflix's spectacularly weird Love, Death & Robots came together
Eric Vespe
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0