WandaVision dominates streaming in January, beating Netflix and literally everything else

January proved to be a big month for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and not just because it brought an end to 2020, a year without any new releases. But also because it marked the beginning of WandaVision, the first Marvel television show to debut on Disney+ as well as the streamer's next bona fide hit, following close on the heels of the second season of the Emmy Award-winning The Mandalorian.

According to a Variety report on connected-TV analytics provider TVision's streaming data for that month, WandaVision proved to be the most-watched title when stacked against several different streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Peacock, CBS All Access and Discovery+. It beat out other recently-debuted hit series like Season 1 of Bridgerton and Season 3 of Cobra Kai, as well as newly-released films like Wonder Woman 1984 and Disney+'s own Soul.

In fact, the series was almost 81.3 times more viewed than the other titles TVision measured across streaming video on demand (SVOD) platforms in January, with an indexed audience-size of 8,127. TVision measures viewing impressions by counting viewers who have watched a title for at least two minutes, within a watch session of at least five minutes, which means Darcy Lewis isn't the only one desperate to keep up with her favourite new sitcom-turned-hour-long-rumination-on-grief.

Darcy is also likely not the only person clamouring for a second season, especially with the series currently only one episode away from its finale and viewers still waiting to delve into the larger lore of the "Scarlet Witch" — though fans might have to wait until Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to get more answers, as it has been confirmed that the character will next appear in that film alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's titular hero.

Video of Official Trailer | The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Disney+

Following WandaVision's impressive red cape and heels will be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19, and eventually Loki in May, with both shows following the same weekly-release schedule set by The Mandalorian when it first premiered in 2019. This could lead to similarly large, or perhaps even bigger audience viewing numbers as the buzz around either series builds, allowing Disney+ to solidify its place in the streaming race further as its release schedule capitalises on one series leading into the next, as well as animated releases like Raya and the Last Dragon and Pixar's Luca.

And while WandaVision itself might not have been planned for episodic follow-up, more recently announced shows like the already ground-breaking Ms. Marvel, the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, and Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight, could lead into multiple seasons, bolstering the streaming platform's popularity further, and giving Netflix and other streamers some stiff competition.

The series(?) finale of WandaVision airs Friday, March 5 on Disney+