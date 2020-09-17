She-Hulk series finds its Jennifer Walters in Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its She-Hulk, ladies and gentleman. Per Variety, Tatiana Maslany (known for playing several roles in BBC America's Orphan Black) will be taking up the role of Jennifer Walters in the upcoming Disney+ show from Marvel Studios. In the comics, Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner (aka The Incredible Hulk), who receives her own Gamma powers when she receives a blood transfusion from Banner.

Unlike her cousin's more irascible alter ego, however, She-Hulk (created by Stan Lee and John Buscema) is able to retain more of her human personality and self-control after a transformation into a big, green monster. News of Maslany's casting arrives just one day after it was reported that It's Always Sunny vet Kat Coiro was tapped to direct the show's pilot episode. There's no word on when filming is set to commence, and no other casting announcements have been made.

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) led the writers' room, which, based on a tweet from May, has already wrapped. Gao is also executive-producing and showrunning the small-screen comic book project, which will tie into the big-screen efforts down the road. Aside from Orphan Black, Maslany's other TV endeavours include: BoJack Horseman, Robot Chicken, Drunk History, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, and 3Below: Tales of Arcadia.

It's still unclear whether Mark Ruffalo will make an appearance as Banner (whom he played in the MCU films) on the show, but the odds are decent. If nothing else, he'll certainly be referenced. That said, we haven't gotten an update on that front since early March, when the actor said he was in early talks for some kind of role.

Shows centered around Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, What If...?, Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision), Loki (Loki), and Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) are also coming to Disney+ in the near future. WandaVision is expected to premiere before 2020 is over, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (originally scheduled to debut in August) just resumed production after shutting down in March over COVID-19 fears.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) would play the time-traveling villain known as Kang the Conquerer in the third Ant-Man movie.