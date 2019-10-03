Elizabeth Olsen thought she was in trouble when Kevin Feige called her for WandaVision

It seems the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be pretty darn oblivious about their places in the massive ongoing project. Case in point: when Elizabeth Olsen was called into Kevin Feige's office, she thought she was in trouble for letting something slip about Avengers: Infinity War, but instead, she found out about his concept for WandaVision, the upcoming series streaming on Disney+ starting in early 2021.

Olsen was on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night, and while she didn't reveal anything about the series itself beyond claiming she knows "a lot about it," she did tell the story of how she and co-star Paul Bettany saw Feige separately, and how they feared that meant they'd done something wrong. Bettany may or may not have even thought he was getting fired - not too far a leap to make considering Vision's fate in the Infinity Saga.

"When I found out about it, Feige had Paul and I come in at different times to his office, and it really felt like being called into the principal's office. He was worried he was getting fired, but I think that Paul's really great at telling stories, so I don't know how accurate that is or if it's just a better story saying that. But for me, I just thought I got in trouble saying something about Infinity War or something at the time. It's kind of Feige's creation, this show. It's something he conceived."

Check out her comments in the interview below.

Video of Elizabeth Olsen on Scarlet Witch &amp; Hiding from Jimmy Kimmel Elizabeth Olsen discussing "WandaVision" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Olsen also hadn't noticed the subtle "Vision & Scarlet Witch" shadowing of the WandaVision concept art by Andy Park (seen below) until Kimmel pointed it out to her. Isn't it interesting that Wanda's shadow has her classic comic-book headdress as well?

Continuing with the "obliviousness" theme, you may remember that Gwyneth Paltrow apparently had no idea that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, so it should come as no surprise that she admitted just last night on Kimmel that she's never seen the film, and her famous gaffe was just a result of the sheer volume of Avengers movies.

"I just got confused," she said. "There's so many of these wonderful Marvel interconnecting movies, and I thought that it was an Avengers movie but it was not." When pressed further, she said "I never actually saw the movie... I mean, wait! Cut that out! Take that back!" She even had to stop and think about whether she's ever actually read a comic book.

Video of Gwyneth Paltrow on Moving in with Husband, Spider-Man, The Politician &amp; Strange GOOP Products Gwyneth Paltrow talks about her Spider-Man Homecoming gaffe on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

In case you needed the reminder, these are working professionals and not actual superheroes. To be fair, that one small cameo scene did involve Tony Stark and an Avengers-related press conference, so it would be easy to lump that in with an Avengers movie. Plus, she's all about the GOOP, while we tend to be more about the Doop.