Watch: Avengers stars read Thanos children's book, discuss that weird Ant-Man theory

After a press conference kicked things off over the weekend, the Avengers: Endgame media tour is officially underway, which means it's time to see just how much mischief the cast will get up to in the dozens of interviews they're bound to do between now and the film's release date. Several of the film's stars stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night to promote the film, and they started things off in hilarious fashion with an unorthodox recap of Avengers: Infinity War.

Kimmel introduced the segment by noting just how dramatic Infinity War was for all the adults watching, which led him to believe that perhaps there was a more kid-friendly way to tell the story to younger Marvel fans. With that in mind, Endgame stars Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, and Jeremy Renner all settled into an easy chair to read 'Twas The Mad Titan Thanos. What started as a sing-songy rhyming storytime session quickly devolved, though, as the other Avengers began to criticize Thor's inability to end Thanos, while Hemsworth had some choice words of rebuttal. Meanwhile, Evans and Cheadle couldn't stop talking about how Thanos' chin looks like a...well, you know.

Video of Avengers Cast Reads New Thanos Children&#039;s Book

With their bedtime story complete, Hemsworth and Johansson joined Kimmel alongside fellow MCU superstars Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd to talk all things Endgame...without spoiling anything, of course. That led to some strange digressions, including a gag in which Downey pretends to buy the Buffalo Bills for his co-stars and an adorable story about the time Hemsworth fudged his daughter's height so she could get on a ride at Disneyland.

Kimmel did manage to get down to a couple of real questions, though, including asking Johansson about the Black Widow film now in development. Because the film has yet to be officially announced by Marvel Studios, Johansson simply played dumb on the subject, but Downey scoffed at the secret-keeping.

"What did [Kevin] Feige say the other day? 'We haven't announced that,'" Downey recalled. "I was like 'Yeah, but everyone's talking about it!'"

Video of Avengers Cast on Premiere, Favorite Lines, Matching Tattoos &amp; Birthday Gifts

Then, Kimmel finally asked the really hard questions, the ones all Avengers fans are asking on the internet. After recounting his own half-asleep notion that Ant-Man could perhaps shrink to the size that he could enter Thanos' veins and cause brain damage, Kimmel asked Rudd if there was any truth to the theory that Ant-Man might just shrink and crawl right up Thanos' butt. After taking a minute to think about it, Rudd played coy.

"Look, these lips are sealed," he said.

Well, it seems we won't really know for sure until the movie comes out. Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26.