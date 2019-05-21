WATCH: Game of Thrones series rap recap

We have so many feels about the last episode of Game of Thrones — and the entire eight seasons — that we can't possibly spill them all in one video without taking at least three hours, so Bierut Films did some sorcery (without the help of Melisandre) to break down eight seasons and way too many character arcs.

**Spoiler warning: There will be dragons, death, denial and shock beyond this point and also something beyond the Wall. Don't get eaten alive. Watch the episode first!**

While there are way too many characters to even start memorializing, we especially want to remember Arya, Sansa, Jon Snow, Daenerys, Cersei, Tyrion, and yes, King Bran the Broken. We especially want to forget Joffrey, which is why that moment when Tyrion slapped him in the face three times became so iconic. Royal brat aside, this is all about Tyrion powerowning the boy who would be king but instead chokes on poisoned wine at his own wedding. Serves him right for ruining someone else's wedding.

Of the Stark kids, Arya is always the rebel who would rather wave around her sword Needle than practice needlepoint. This ends up coming in real handy when she had to off a number of people who could have otherwise terrorized the Seven Kingdoms or at the very least taken her life first. That face-changing thing she picks up in Braavos doesn't hurt.

Video of Game Of Thrones Series Rap Up | SYFY WIRE

Sansa starts out the complete opposite of Arya. She goes from a naïve girly-girl besotted with Joffrey to a hardened Queen in the North after getting kicked around by Cersei and Littlefinger. Let’s not mention the atrocities of Ramsay Bolton.

Bran Stark probably never thought taking a fall when he was a kid who climbed the wrong roof and peered into the wrong window would have him morph into the Three-Eyed Raven who was basically a human magic 8-ball. He's the "cripples" and "broken things" of Cripples, Bastards and Broken Things. As for the "bastards" part, Jon Snow can't seem to catch a break. He thinks he's a bastard, then he finds out he isn't, but ends up getting treated like one in the end anyway, all because he ended a threat to humanity with one fatal stab.

Would-be queens Daenerys and Cersei are those characters you love to hate, more so Cersei for most of the series, though Dany had her moments as the finale of Season 8 loomed. You don't just barge into a city and burn it all when said city has already been surrendered to you.

Now that our watch has ended, make sure yours has before hitting Play!