Miranda Otto, Lord of the Rings
Hagrids Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

WATCH: Tom Felton teases Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 22, 2019

This summer, visitors to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando will be able to board Hagrid's motorbike (first owned by Sirius Black) and meet some of J.K. Rowling's most magical creatures.

To help introduce the newly-announced ride, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Alan Gilmore (art director for the live-action Potter films) make an appearance in a video exclusive to SYFY WIRE.

"This highly anticipated new adventure is Universal's most incredibly-themed coaster ever," says Gilmore.

"You won't want to miss it," adds Felton.

Check it out below:

Big News: Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure Is Coming!

As the gamekeeper for Hogwarts, Rubeus Hagrid (played by Robbie Coltrane in the movies) is always working with a unique beast or two. Personally, he has immense love for dragons, hippogriffs, Acromantulas (aka giant, talking spiders), and Blast-Ended Skrewts (hyrbids of Manticores and Fire). In the third book, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Hagrid became the Care of Magical Creatures teacher.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opens June 13 at Universal Orlando.

