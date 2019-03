This June, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando is adding a new ride: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. It's an exciting addition to the park, and Tom Felton is very eager to talk about it. Felton portrayed Draco Malfoy in the eight Harry Potter films and couldn't resist dropping a few hints about what to expect from the ride.

"It's a high speed roller coaster that's taking place through the Forbidden Forest [with] Hagrid as your guide," noted Felton. “There shall be many a fantastic beast along the way."

Felton also confirmed that the ride will feature a creature from Harry Potter that has never been depicted in any of the films.

"This I can confirm, and I've actually seen it as well," said Felton. "It's a sight. It's a hell of a thing. I can't reveal any more than that, but I will say it's definitely something to look forward to... It's bizarre, it's the strangest creature I've ever seen in the world, ever."

Because Felton starred in the films, he's among the few who have experienced both the theme park and the actual sets. But according to Felton, the theme parks and the movies shared a few key creative team members.

"Luckily we had the same team," related Felton. "A lot of the team that made the films actually helped with the ride... The sets were actually half, and nowhere near as immersive as the actual world. Every nook and cranny, there isn't an inch of that world that isn't a part of the Wizarding World... I get the little tingles. I still get them when they play the theme tune!"

For more from Felton, check out the entire video!