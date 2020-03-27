Watchmen cast implores safe coronavirus behavior in 'Washman' parody video

Few write evocative passages describing gross stuff like Watchmen co-creator Alan Moore, whose most famous Rorschach line involved both "accumulated filth" and a city that's "streets are extended gutters and the gutters are full of blood." Not super hygenic. Thankfully, the HBO show that took the sardonic superhero franchise into the present is seeing its cast and creator offer up some health advice while the world quarantines, social distances, and washes the ever-loving hell out of their hands thanks to coronavirus.

Posting a video on Instagram, show creator Damon Lindelof asks fans to "stay safe out there," before his large in-character cast (aside from Ozymandias portrayer Jeremy Irons, who is low-tech enough he might not even own a phone capable of filming himself) implores those watching to practice safe coronavirus procedures. Who washes the Washmen? The Washmen wash themselves. For a suitable amount of time.

Take a look at the funny, informative video below:

Regina King, Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tim Blake Nelson, Jovan Adepo, Andrew Howard, Dustin Ingram, Tom Mison, and Sara Vickers all introduce themselves — with various insider jokes (even a reference to Lube Man) — in service of handwashing guidelines and advocation for sheltering in place. "We're all in this together," drawls Nelson, whose conspiracy wonk Wade Tillman assures viewers that coronavirus is all too real.

Fans should recognize much of the cast even with their thrown-together costumes (or simply their performances) referencing the HBO hit — something that those stuck at home might want to catch up on considering it's been one of the best-rated superhero shows of all time. It's not even virus-related, unlike popular pandemic film Contagion, whose cast also posted a PSA:

