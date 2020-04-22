Latest Stories

Westworld Season 3 Episode 5 Caleb Dolores
More info i
Credit: HBO
Westworld will continue to twist and turn for a fourth season at HBO

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 22, 2020

HBO's Westworld isn't done pulling the rug out from under sci-fi fans, as the series has been renewed for a fourth season while still in the midst of its third.

The news comes from HBO Programming president Casey Bloys, who said in a release that showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy would continue helming the twisty show in Season 4.

"From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," Bloys said. "We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

With a large cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright — with Aaron Paul as a new addition in Season 3 — Westworld has been noted for its heady narrative, deep and interconnected references, and impressive visual effects. Things have only gotten more wild as the self-aware robotic hosts have left the Old West-themed amusement park in the third season, where an already dense plot has thickened.

Previously, Wright had said that the long-term plan for the show was to have more than one season after the third, saying "There very well could be, yeah. That certainly was the intent, from the start." With a fourth season renewed (without an episode count or release date yet), it seems like things are still on track with Nolan and Joy's original vision.

Westworld will return with its penultimate Season 3 episode, "Passed Pawn," on April 26.

