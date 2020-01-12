HBO reveals premiere date for Westworld Season 3

Our return to Delos Incorporated’s mad, bad world is just around the corner. HBO surprised Westworld fans Sunday with a cryptic, meta-reference-filled trailer to share the long-awaited premiere date for the show’s highly-evolved third season.
Incorporating recent tumultuous real-world events including the Hong Kong protests and the House impeachment of President Donald Trump, the clip invites tons of speculation — which fans will have exactly two months to unwrap before the first episode arrives on March 15.
That kind of ominous tone sounds par for the course for a show about androids who awaken to the understanding of who they are and where they came from, and, taken with the new clip and its references to real events, sets the stage for some intriguing possibilities as the expanded Westworld cast gets set to show us where the future’s headed.
From the mind of co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and featuring the big casting addition of Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, Westworld Season 3 arrives at HBO on March 15.