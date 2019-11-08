WIRE Buzz: Westworld S3 drops cryptic fake ad; Jupiter's Legacy lands new showrunner; more

Westworld has continued its cryptic teasing of the upcoming third season.

HBO's cerebral sci-fi series has released another trailer for Season 3, but calling it a trailer isn't entirely accurate. It's more like a fake ad for Incite Inc, a new company that hasn't been mentioned in the show before but will presumably play a big role going forward.

The video itself has the fake-ad aesthetic that corporations are known to release. It features Jefferson Mays playing the company's CEO, Liam Dempsey Sr.

"The future is powered by you and we know you," Dempsey says about the company, which sounds like a cross between the all-knowing Google and the job-hunting site LinkedIn. In addition to the video, which you can see below, HBO also launched a companion site for Incite Inc. While there's not a lot of info, it does have the option to sign up for email updates. So there's that.

What we have seen of Westworld Season 3 promises to be an all-new story, starring Aaron Paul as a blue-collar worker who is decidedly not in the elaborate theme park created by the show's other fake company, Delos. Even though it will continue the story started in the first two seasons, the only connective tissue so far has been the brief appearance of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) at the end of the prior trailer.

Westworld Season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in the first half of 2020.

Next, Jupiter's Legacy has replaced its showrunner.

Sang Kim has signed on to complete the first season of the Netflix superhero series, replacing Steven DeKnight, who left the show in September over creative differences. No stranger to genre, Kim has served as a writer and producer on The Walking Dead, as well as Wayward Pines and 24: Live Another Day.

Jupiter's Legacy is based on the graphic novel by Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely. It chronicles the lives of the first generation of superheroes who donned their masks back in the 1930s. Now looked upon as revered elders, their kids struggle to live up to their shining example.

Finally, Westworld's own Angela Sarafyan has landed a starring role in the upcoming pagan comedy King Knight. The actress will star alongside Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler, who plays the High Priest of a modern-day coven who has to come to terms with his less-than-pagan, preppy past.

The film will be written and directed by Richard Bates Jr, who recently helmed the generational horror flick Tone Deaf.

