Who Won the Week: Behind the Sounds and Props - Marvels and Disney+

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! Taika Waititi is set to make a Star Wars movie and Tom Cruise is gonna shoot a movie in outer space. In the world of gaming, The Last of Us Part II is set to take weeks off your life. And in the real world, what's the buzz with these murder hornets? We also interview Mischa Stanton, the sound designer of Stitcher's MARVELS podcast. And much more. Join us.

