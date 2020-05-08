Latest Stories

Yes, Madam!
79 thoughts we had while watching Yes, Madam!
Mike Flanagan
Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan returns to Stephen King with Revival
Temuera Morrison Boba Fett
Boba Fett hunting down The Mandalorian in S2, played by Attack of the Clones' Temuera Morrison
green hornet hero
The Green Hornet returns in first look at Dynamite's minimalist, noir comic relaunch
Taika Waititi at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards
Who Won the Week: Behind the Sounds and Props - Marvels and Disney+

SYFY WIRE Staff
May 8, 2020
Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! Taika Waititi is set to make a Star Wars movie and Tom Cruise is gonna shoot a movie in outer space. In the world of gaming, The Last of Us Part II is set to take weeks off your life. And in the real world, what's the buzz with these murder hornets? We also interview Mischa Stanton, the sound designer of Stitcher's MARVELS podcast. And much more. Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

