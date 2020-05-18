Game of Thrones meets Abba as Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams erupt in Nordic rock

It was one thing to have AI creating Eurovision inspired tracks, but those rebel-rocking computer generated tunes can’t hold a candle in the wind to the ABBA-tinged glory of Lars Erickssong (technically Will Ferrell, but don’t tell him that) and Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams) erupting in “Volcano Man.”

From Lars’ initial phonically charged deep breaths, we're swept away in a scene straight out of GoT's The North, resplendent with the magnificent Volcano Man — in Viking garb that would make Valkyrie jealous, and rocker hair that would blow Thor away. But when Elsa-inspired Sigrit’s crystalline soprano soars like a snow angel, that’s when we really let it go, and the tears start streaking down, and ruining our metallic silver makeup.

Video of EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story Of Fire Saga | VOLCANO MAN | Netflix

While it may appear to be the ultimate Viking cosplay video that doesn’t try to hide its cosplay obsessions, it’s actually a trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Netflix’s upcoming comedy film from David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers, featuring both McAdams and Ferrell), which also stars Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato, who also contributes an original song.

Ferrell and McAdams play members of the Icelandic band Fire Saga who are competing in the annual Eurovision songwriting contest, which was unfortunately cancelled this year (thus the AI version). But thanks to Erickssong and Ericksdottir, we’ve got a genuine ABBA-esque hit on our hands, which could compete with the most vapid of saccharine jams that the contest usually features, including ABBA’s own 1974 Eurovision winner, "Waterloo."

We’re not the only ones impressed with the Erick’s hitmaking prowess though…

Sure, we’d rather they just make the whole thing an epic viking musical fantasy, which would be right in line with the current Nordic craze going on in genre storytelling (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Beforeigners, The Last Kingdom…), and who knows, maybe the comedy will lean into that fantastical aspect hard when it drops on Netflix June 26, but even if all we get is the theme song for our next renaissance festival trip, we’ll take it.