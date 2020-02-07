'Evil' Elsa doll refuses to be thrown out, brings a Frozen chill to Houston family

We used to think this kind of thing only happened to Annabelle doll owners, but apparently Elsa can be just as cold blooded.

At least that’s if virulent reports coming out of the Houston area are to be believed. Apparently a family there has had a heck of a time letting go of an Elsa doll, the spitting likeness of the stone-cold heroine of Disney’s Frozen and its box-office-melting sequel.

The doll in question was gifted in 2013 to a Houston area girl by her mother Emily Madonia. At first, it acted like a normal Elsa doll, reciting Frozen phrases in English, and singing the movie's ubiquitous anthem, “Let It Go,” when you pressed a button on her necklace.

Then one random day, Elsa started speaking Spanish mixed in with its normal English, for no particular reason, as far as anyone in the family could figure. No switch was switched. No button pushed.

Six years later, according to Madonia, and the doll was still rocking the same batteries, but instead of being activated by the necklace button, it just randomly started singing and talking in Spanish — even while it was switched off.

So yeah, it was time to get rid of the perhaps demonic doll. So the family threw it away in December 2019. Alas, a few weeks later, it showed up, back inside the house, inside a wooden bench in their living room.

“The kids insisted they didn’t put it there, and I believed them because they wouldn’t have dug through the garbage outside,” Madonia told KPRC News in Houston.

That seems to be about the time the doll gave up speaking English altogether…

Video of Elsa doll reappears at family&#039;s home only speaking Spanish after being thrown out

It was definitely time to throw out the doll again. This time though, Madonia’s husband double bagged the demon, and put it at the bottom of the garbage can, under a bunch of other garbage.

Then the family left town, assuming the garbage man did the right thing by returning the doll to eternal damnation.

Alas, damnation ain’t what it used to be, as upon return from their trip, the daughter found the doll again hanging outside the family home.

“The doll has some marker on her from my daughter coloring over the years, so I know the doll that reappeared was the original and not a replacement,” said Madonia. “Most logical thinkers believe it’s a prank, but I don’t understand how or when it was done, especially because the garbage truck had taken it away.”

So they reportedly decided to send possessed Elsa to a family friend in Minnesota, Chris Hogan, who apparently isn’t messing around when it comes to devilish Disney dolls.

“She made it to Minnesota, and is taped to the brush guard of my Jeep,” Hogan wrote on Facebook (per KPRC). “If anything weird happens I’m welding her into a steel pipe and sinking it in Lake of the Woods.”

Which we think makes perfect sense. The cold never bothered us anyway, but demonic possession is another matter altogether.